Dear Zindagi is one of the most beautiful movies churned out by Hindi cinema. From flawed parenting and dealing with mental health to choosing to be happy, this movie makes us smile and sob, all at once.

While there are a bunch of scenes that make us smile throughout the movie, there’s this one scene that taught its audience a valuable lesson.

Prakriti, a social media user, took to her account and shared how she, like most of us, grew up with the idea that the ‘easy’ way is always the ‘wrong’ way.

However, a scene from the movie, where Dr. Jehangir (Shah Rukh Khan) asked about what’s so wrong with choosing the easy way out, changed her perception.

I grew up with the idea that the 'easy' way is always the 'wrong' way, & refusing to do something that seems tough implies that I am running away from it.



This scene in Dear Zindagi was a sigh of relief & a revelation for the younger me. I kept replaying it in my head for days! pic.twitter.com/oRlmWTVDIU — Prakriti (@kritipraa) April 13, 2023

The idea that the difficult path is always the right one is messed up & flawed. Pushing yourself to do things you don't want to, or engaging with people you don't like, or being in a job you constantly dread are all difficult things to do but not necessarily (or always) correct! — Prakriti (@kritipraa) April 13, 2023

She concluded her thread by mentioning that taking a step back doesn’t mean one is running away, it simply means that one cares about their own peace and boundaries.

You CAN draw boundaries. You DON'T have to do the things you hate to be successful. That's the opposite of being successful, right? Taking a step back doesn't mean you are running away. It means you are protecting your peace & being kind to yourself, which is literally the best. — Prakriti (@kritipraa) April 13, 2023

Needless to mention, a bunch of netizens could relate to the scene and her point of view. And, here’s what they had to say:

Anything you want in life is usually on the other side of the difficult path. To achieve it you have to walk through it.



So when you take the easy path, you're compromising on what you truly want coz you're not ready to do the hard work to get it. — Vaishali (@VaishaliB_) April 14, 2023

Girl, I feel both seen and attcked — Alyssa Lobo (@filmibaby) April 14, 2023

Woke up with a migraine and stiff neck today. Needed to see this. Thank you for sharing Prakriti ! — Vaishali Neotia (@VforVaishali) April 14, 2023

Damn kinda needed to hear this rn https://t.co/ZSjlIGxSf8 — i hate it here (@imsotiredman123) April 14, 2023

I won't deny that there are still some tough calls to make. But I've unlearnt a lot of this need to "do it even if it breaks you" in so many ways. https://t.co/WU3FTufwDR — Swetha (@swethasegarr) April 14, 2023

This is your reminder to re-watch this movie today!