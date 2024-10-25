For over two decades, CID kept our eyes glued to the screen with ACP Pradyuman’s iconic “Daya, darwaza tod do!” and Daya actually, well, breaking doors! The show’s thrilling mysteries, unforgettable catchphrases, and iconic characters made it an irreplaceable part of Indian TV. And now, after a six-year break, CID just might be making its grand comeback!

Sony TV has teased a promo drop for October 26, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. In celebration of this, here are some quirky facts that’ll make you see CID in a whole new light:

1. Five Years In The Making

CID’s pilot episode was shot back in 1992, but it took a full five years before the show finally aired in 1998. Talk about taking its sweet time!

2. The Longest-Running Indian TV Show

With 17 years of nonstop thrills, CID is officially India’s longest-running TV series. Even soaps couldn’t match that!

3. Guinness Book Fame

CID earned its place in the Guinness World Records by filming a 111-minute single shot for an episode titled The Inheritance in 2004. That’s right – no cuts, all in one go.

4. International CID

CID went global, filming episodes in France, Switzerland, and London. Who knew our favorite team was jet-setting while solving crimes?

5. Fans Beyond Borders

Besides its crazy fanbase in India, CID is also popular in Pakistan, airing on Apna Channel, A-Plus Entertainment, and Geo Kahani. Unity through ACP Pradyuman? We’ll take it!

6. ACP Pradyuman, The Lassi Guy

Shivaji Satam (aka ACP Pradyuman) isn’t just known for cracking cases – he’s also apparently a lassi master on set! Whenever he feels like it, he whips up lassi for the whole crew.

7. From Banker To Crime Fighter

Before becoming our beloved ACP, Shivaji Satam spent 23 years as a cashier at the Central Bank of India. Who would’ve thought?

8. Abhijeet’s Criminal Origins

Here’s a twist for you: Abhijeet was introduced to CID as a criminal! He somehow ended up joining the team, and we’ve loved him ever since.

9. The Old Faithful Toyota Qualis

CID’s Toyota Qualis has been around since the beginning. It’s practically a member of the team at this point!

10. Singing Crime Fighters

Turns out, Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman are not only good at catching criminals but also at holding a tune. They even recorded a song together for an episode – talk about hidden talents!

Here’s hoping the teaser is what we’re all waiting for. Whether it’s cracking impossible cases or breaking down doors, CID will always hold a special place in our hearts!

