The first episode of the much-awaited Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally out, and it's truly scratching the itch that the end of WandaVision left us with. As we dived into the lives of Sam and Bucky post the death of Steve Rogers, we saw high-octane action, moments of inimaginable sorrow, and even some everyday life problems that you wouldn't think superheroes face. Here are the best moments from episode uno.

The starting action sequence, with Falcon pulling off an insane rescue mission for the US military, was mind-blowing.

We saw Falcon put his suit through the motions, rescuing a military operative from the clutches of Batroc the Leaper, who we earlier saw in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. There's missiles, explosions, wingsuits, intensely close calls, all leading up to Falcon rescuing a dude called Vasant.

It's a short little segment, where you also get to know a bit about why Sam didn't take up the mantle and shield of Captain America.

It felt like someone else's.

One of the most hard-hitting moments of the episode is when you find out Bucky killed the son of the old man he gives company to.

During his time as a brainwashed killing machine for Hydra, Bucky killed a young man who was an eyewitness to a mission. In present day, he's tortured by dreams of this murder, and he is friends with Yori, the aging father of the eyewitness he killed. It's his effort to make amends. Of course, Yori doesn't know who killed his son.

One of the funniest moments in the show is when Bucky's date asks him how old he is, and he says this -

She obviously thinks he's joking, but we know better.

Now, back to the action. We catch our first glimpse of the villainous Flag-Smashers, a group who believe the world was better before everyone came back from the 'Snap'.

They believe in a world without borders, which might sound alluring, however their means to achieve it are anything but. When Falcon's friend and military officer Joaquin Torres investigates a robbery they're pulling off, he swiftly gets a supercharged kick to the face.

Despite Steve giving the shield to Sam, he had in turn given it to the government as it was too much of a burden. However, they have now appointed a new 'Captain America' (played by Wyatt Russell) , who we don't know anything about.

And that's how the episode went - with some stellar action, a deep dive into the personal lives of our titular characters, and an epic cliffhanger at the end. Job well done!