Sam Wilson, who we all know as Falcon, has been a bumbling but gold-hearted part of the MCU for some time now. With the advent of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, his presence just took on a whole new degree of importance. Let's go over how he came to be in this position.

We first saw Sam, played by Anthony Mackie, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the movie, he's a veteran US Air Force Pararescueman who flies using a top secret military jet pack called the EXO-7 Falcon.

When his wing-man Riley died in combat, he left active duty in order to counsel other veterans suffering from PTSD with recovery. Now comes the part where his Avenger origins begin.

While out for his daily morning jog around Washington, he runs into Steve Rogers, and the notorious 'On your left' exchange takes place.

All of this culminates in him stealing the Falcon suit and helping Captain America and Black Widow take down S.H.I.E.L.D., which they discover has been infiltrated by Hydra. He also offers to help Cap in his search for the Winter Soldier.

We next see him in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, wherein he is officially recruited into the Avengers, along with James Rhodes, Vision, and Wanda Maximoff.

Sam next makes a brief but highly enjoyable appearance in Ant-Man. In the film, he fights Scott Lang outside the Avengers Compound, who makes away with some necessary technology.

In Captain America: Civil War, Sam has a much bigger role to play. He sides with Cap in going against the Sokovia Accords, which requires the Avengers to be supervised by the government

This of course, leads to a massive rift in The Avengers, culminating in the legendary airport battle that sees Cap's side fight against Tony Stark's side. He makes sure that Cap and Bucky leave safely, but ends up at The Raft, the maximum security prison for super-powered criminals. However, Rogers breaks him out of there towards the end.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Falcon helps Cap and Black Widow rescue Wanda and Vision from two of the Children of Thanos in Scotland.

He then heads to Wakanda with the rest of the Avengers for the battle against Thanos and his army. As you may remember, it ends with Thanos snapping his fingers and disintegrating half the universe, including Falcon.

In Avengers: Endgame, Falcon is the first Avenger to make contact over the communication system after everyone is brought back to life.

He takes part in the final epic battle against alternate Thanos, and goes on to attend Tony Stark's funeral. As the film ends, an old Steve Rogers endows Falcon with his shield.

So there you go, now you're all caught up with Falcon's origin story. You can watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Friday around 12:30 PM IST on Disney+Hotstar. Enjoy the show!