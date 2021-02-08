The first trailer for Disney's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is finally out. It appears that the show begins right after Steve gives the shield to Sam. Sam and Bucky, of course, have problems with each other, as they always have and now seem to be going through therapy, I think.

Anyhow, the series brings back Zemo from Civil War in order to end all superheroes.

The show also appears to be bringing the US Agent from the comics, a shoddy replacement of Captain America by the US government, which proves Sam taking over the mantle is not cool with everyone.

You can watch the trailer here:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will begin airing on Disney+ Hostar from the 19th of Mach, 2021.