When contemporary singers take up the old classic songs and dissect the melody to produce some random distorted modernized shiz, it effing hurts.
When Neha Kakkar took up the assignment for Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, she made a spoof out of the evergreen melody. And while we were all calling out Neha Kakkar for ruining the classic, the original singer Falguni Pathak resonated with our feelings as well.
Apparently, Pathak has been sharing Instagram stories criticizing Kakkar for making an absurd remake of the song.
And Twitter is cheering for Falguni Pathak.
And this is not the first time Neha Kakkar made a remake. From Chiz Badi to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, the singer has ruined a fair share of pure classics.
Petition to not touch classics from here on. We do not relish the hyper pompous beats in the simplicity of classic songs. Let them be! Old is Gold.