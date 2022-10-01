Let’s just begin this by saying ‘please STOP ruining classics and present their sh*tty remakes’. ‘Coz the recreations suck big time with exceptions of a few. Honestly, we are done with bad remakes. Even if you are planning to keep the OG singers in the recreations or tweak their lyrics a bit, just DON’T touch those old gems if all you have to do is offer a bad remix.

The trend of remixing old songs in ugliest way possible continues to exist even after severe backlash by the original makers and music lovers over a past few years. No much how much you criticise them, phir bhi kachra karna hi hai!

We have compiled a list of seven OG singers recalling how they reacted to the bad remakes of their tracks.

1. Falguni Pathak on Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remake

Singer Neha Kakkar recently presented O Sajna, the remix of OG Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The new version featured Dhanashree Verma, Priyank Sharma, and Neha as well. While Neha added new lyrics to the song, it invited huge criticism for ruining the old classic. In an interview with Delhi Times, Falguni reacted to the remix saying:

“I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha.”

2. Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma remake

Neha Kakkar remixed another old classic along with rapper Badshah in the film Baar Baar Dekho. I am talking about Kala Chashma, the remake of Punjabi singer Amar Arshi with the same name. Arshi reacted to the popularity of the remake after Quick Style’s dance video on the song went viral. In an interview with Livemint, the OG singer shared:

“I don’t think most of these people making dance videos to this song know that I sang it. For all the raula (buzz) this song has generated in recent weeks, I haven’t made any monetary gains from it. I can’t understand contracts written in English. I knew little about royalty as a concept back then. Further, I didn’t think the song will become this big.”

3. AR Rahman on Masakali remake

Singers Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar did a mistake by touching Masakali, the song featured in Delhi 6, and remixed it as Masakali 2.0. The stupid recreated version featured Marjaavaan actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. OG composer AR Rahman openly criticised the remix on Twitter and asked fans to enjoy the original.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Filmfare, here’s what Masakali singer Mohit Chauhan said:

“I know Rahman sir has tweeted about it and even Prasoon (Joshi) sir showed his disapproval. I believe that music is something that connects with the soul. An artiste creates music out of thin air…If somebody wants to take that song and make something else out of it, then the original creator of that particular piece of music needs to be consulted or permission must be taken from that person.”

4. Alka Yagnik on Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi remixed Mohra‘s song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the 2021 film, Sooryavanshi. Titled as Tip Tip, the recreated version starred the OG Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif. While it featured the vocals of OG playback singers, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, it didn’t go well with a section of audience. Even Yagnik slammed the remix saying:

“What can I say? I am thoroughly disgusted. They are tampering with all the evergreens and popular songs…ruining them. It is just so shameful. Our past hit songs are being remixed to suit bar lounges and clubs, for young people to dance to. Achhe original tunes banaa nahi paatey hain. Therefore already superhit songs ko bigaadte hain, aur phir kehtey hain ki hit ho gaya! Arey woh toh pehle se hi hit tha, tabhi toh aapne choose kiya hai!”

5. Remo Fernandes on Humma Humma remake

Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Shashaa Tirupati along with rapper Badshah recreated Humma Humma, the classic track from film Bombay, in the 2017 movie Ok Jaanu. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the remix was named as The Humma Song. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, OG singer Remo Fernandes said:

“There is nothing wrong in doing new versions of existing songs, as long as one brings something new to the table. It could be something plus, or at least something different. This version of Humma Humma, I’m afraid, brings neither. It is but a pale, insipid version of the original. Vocally, instrumentally and arrangements-wise, it seems to have been a hurried, uninspired job.”

6. Usha Mangeshkar on O Mungada Mungada remake

O Mungada Mungada, the original song featured in the film Inkaar, was remixed in Total Dhamaal. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha, the recreated version was called Mungda. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, OG singer Usha Mangeshkar slammed the makers of the remix saying:

“Our songs (the songs sung by the Mangeshkar sisters Lata, Asha and Usha) were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct.“

7. Shaan on Dus Bahane remake

Popular singers-duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani recreated Dus Bahane 2.0 in the film, Baaghi 3 while keeping the vocals of OGs Shaan, KK, and Tulsi Kumar. The recreated version starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The song had originally featured in the movie, Dus. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Shaan called it “premature” to bring the song back.

“I’m happy that my voice is still on the song because most recreations have new voices. So, people forget the original singers and imagine the new voices. That could have happened, but I am very glad the producers decided to retain mine and KK’s voices, and the song will now remain ours forever.”

“I think it makes good business sense for music companies. The song has a recall value, the song has been lost at some point. You know that people like the song. They consider that the generation is changing every 8 years. This song though ( Dus Bahane) was just about 14-15 years old. It’s not even a generation old. Most people know the original anyway. I think it was a little too premature to bring the song back. But, like I said, there wasn’t much change. So, it’s a win-win for everyone.”