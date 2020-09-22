We've already established that Indian soaps can be a tad over the top. And that's one of the reasons why we love them. But this one clip has Twitter in splits over how outrageous it is, because there is no way you could have guessed what happens.

Our leading lady has something in her eye:

She trips, hits her head, and lands into a very tiny suitcase:

Someone props her up the conveyer belt and takes her away:

And (my guess is as good as yours) decides to drown her by throwing her into the pool?

Obviously, Twitter couldn't let this Indian soap opera GOLD get away.

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻‍♂️

And the rest is viral history

I truly just want to know what's the outcome of this. 😂 — Rashika Raina (@raaaashika) September 21, 2020

Can you please post the outcome? I am afraid I won't be able to sleep now till I know what happens next. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 21, 2020

That look on his face - "oh no. Again! Samething happened to the first one" — Moshe (@LiberteEquality) September 21, 2020

This is legit beyond #gopibahu man! I want thia entire series — Escapist🌈 (@Escapis79289182) September 21, 2020

The way she falls in the suitcase is

top-class editing. — Poorva (@poorvachavan) September 22, 2020

Christopher Nolan, come outside, we just wanna talk — Mayur 🔴 ⚪️ 🇮🇳 (@MeetMayurz) September 22, 2020

For everyone asking, the show is called Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and we're as eager as you to find out what happens next. Does she drown? Does he save her? Who zipped up her suitcase? So many questions, and absolutely zero logic.