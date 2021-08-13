Influencers are an invention of the 21st century and while they are sort of kind of important to someone somewhere, I guess, they can also be real insensitive pricks. Like aliens from another planet, just marinating in their privilege unable to decipher how miserable most of us are.

1. When Kendall Jenner tried to end racism and police brutality with Pepsi.

In the ad, we see Kendall Jenner abandon a photoshoot to join the protest with people of all races promoting ‘unity in diversity.’ When the cops try to manhandle them, she reaches out with a can of Pepsi and the soft drink becomes a symbol for peace and every one goes home happy.

Reacting to this, Bernice King, daughter of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. even said,

If only Daddy would have known about the power of Pepsi.

2. That time when Logan Paul posted a video of an encounter with a suicide victim in Japan.

In the video, Paul finds the body of a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara. So he shouts “Yo, are you alive?” at it.

3. When Laura Lee, one of the more famous makeup YouTubers made this racist statement on Twitter as a 'joke'.

As you can see, there is no other way to describe this. And then they all cry about being cancelled.

4. When Elle Darby attempted to have a five-night stay at the luxurious White Moose Café in Dublin by promising social media exposure for the hotel instead of actually paying for it.

But the owner, Paul Stenson was having none of it. He said:

If I let you stay here in return for a feature in a video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you? Who is going to pay the housekeepers who clean your room? The waiters who serve you breakfast? The receptionist who checks you in? Who is going to pay for the light and heat you use during your stay?

5. Sarah Elshamy unintentional BTS photoshoot went viral practically ruining an ad campaign for Huawei.

The ad shows Elshamy and her co-actor taking a selfie with a Huawei phone. But Elshamy released BTS photos which revealed that the selfie was actually taken with a professional DSLR camera. She deleted the picture but nothing is ever truly gone from the internet.

6. If you thought Virat Kohli was the only one posting sponsored content on Instagram without actually mentioning it, you are yet to meet Dan and Phil.

The duo did a Lick Race challenge to see who could lick an Oreo clean first. Whatever you're thinking is justified but take solace in the fact that at least Oreos are edible and won't kill you. That said, it turned out that they were being paid by Oreo’s parent company Mondelez. The post was removed

7. When Indian influencers thought Blackface was a cool thing to do.

That header says it all. Indian influencers started using the blackface filter on Instagram to somehow promote racism in the 21st century.

8. An influencer who goes by the name BeerBiceps released a video asking his employees to stay in Mumbai at the height of the pandemic.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps told his employees that the work must never stop and they should totally quarantine in the office. Recently, he also suggested that women looked prettier in 'kurtis' and got really hammered on Twiter for it.

9. Pew Die Pie somehow joins the Alt-Right movement.

Felix Kjellberg, more commonly known as PewDiePie on his YouTube channel. As it happens he also reacted to a video that showed two Sri Lankan men holding a banner reading, “Death to All Jews.” The video was later removed.

10. Crisis marketing is a new low that we didn't know we had to prepare for.

When the California Wildfires were raging, some influencers used it for self-promotion by posting unrelated pictures and tagging them with hashtags related to the fire.

Makes you wonder, just how did these people of all people, actually got so famous despite being so thick.