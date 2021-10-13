Ever wondered what the rich and famous people do outside of work? As in what are their interests and hobbies.

We did the work for you and rounded up the most interesting and bizarre hobbies of celebrities.

1. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak plays Segway polo.

He enjoys using his Segway even off the polo field. Back in 2009, he told Forbes:

When I want to go into town, or I want to buy something, I'll take the Segway, and I'm into town in 10 minutes. And I feel happy-I got to skip the whole car thing. The Segway has brought a lot to my life.

2. Paris Hilton once revealed that she loves frog hunting.

She opened up about her weird hobby in an interview with the Sun, and said:

I love frog hunting. I go at my ranches. I have one near Oakland, California, and another in Nevada, and I own an island. So I catch frogs and put them in a bucket and then let them go.

3. Katy Perry collects other celebrities' hair.

When a fan asked her what was in her purse in a Q&A session with the Cut, she elaborated:

One of the first times I went to the Grammys, I got to share a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. I asked them for a lock of their hair from each one of them, which is totally creepy, but awesome.

4. Will Smith once revealed that he and David Beckham had taken up a new hobby together: fencing with Tom Cruise.

5. Google co-founder Sergey Brin enjoys high-flying trapeze.

He apparently began doing it at a local circus training centre in San Franciso that hosted Google team bonding events and later took professional classes.

6. Tom Hanks collects vintage typewriters.

In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Hanks shared that he collected typewriters since he was a teenager and once he owned hundreds of them.

7. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo makes honey.

In an interview with Bloomsberg, he once talked about his hobby:

The whole way the hive works, and what's going on, and the crazy stuff that happens as the seasons change, and the way they build and everything is fascinating.

Small early spring honey harvest. It's super dark and tastes almost like caramel. pic.twitter.com/6HALriUeoJ — dick costolo (@dickc) March 14, 2015

8. Angelina Jolie collects daggers.

She once told W Magazine that her mom took her to buy her first daggers when she was 11 or 12 years old, and she even passed down her love of knives to her kids.

9. Penélope Cruz collects coat hangers.

She apparently owns more than 500 in every shape and size you can think of, but not in metal.

10. John Abraham loves collecting helmets.

He once talked about this in an interview:

Bikes are my passion and I take care of my helmets as my babies. Like people go and buy clothes, I go shopping for helmets. I have different helmets for different days. People feel I'm crazy, but I love shopping for my helmets and I have all major brands.

11. Akshay Kumar loves collecting old posters of Bollywood films.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay has been collecting these posters for years and has built himself a sizeable collection.

12. Taylor Swift loves to spend her time making snow globes.

Which one surprised you the most?