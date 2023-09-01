Ever since the release of the Jawan trailer, social media has been up and about predicting another SRK blockbuster of the year after Pathaan. The trailer was jam-packed, showcasing the Badshah of Bollywood in a range of avatars while promising a banger action-thriller with a stellar ensemble cast, compelling director, and a riveting background score. Simply put, everything about the film looks captivating, and the wild demand for advanced bookings has also sealed a rocking box-office number.

If you have seen the trailer, you’d know it had too much to cover. While managing to raise our excitement, it also left many of us confused about the plotline of the film.

As per the reports, we know SRK may be seen in a dual role of the father and the son, and Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance. However, the comprehensive nature of the trailer also raised doubts that in the quest to touch all plot points, the film can lose the connection with the audience. Nonetheless, we’re back in the SRK era, and if nothing else, we know it’s gonna be a treat to watch him shine on the big screen again.

Among many things, people also have speculated some theories regarding how the film will pan out. Here are 6 of the craziest fan theories for Jawan:

1. The son will defend his parent’s deaths in this revenge saga

A fan theory by ‘The Future Bollywood‘ on Twitter (now, X) states that it’s possible the older SRK, the one with the moustache, was in the army and married to Deepika Padukone, and got killed by Vijay Sethupathi. Therefore, the younger SRK (the bald one who also wears a wig) wants to avenge his death. According to this theory, the popular “bete ko hath lagaoge” dialogue is possibly a flashback sequence.

The Son leads a group of women wronged by Vijay and becomes a cop only to gather intel and get close to Nayanthara. Otherwise wouldn't it be weird of the father to flirt with his son's wife on phone. Maybe that explains why we haven't seen the two in the same shot. Continued👇👇 — The Future Bollywood (@tfbollywood) August 31, 2023

2. There’s a cryptic message in the trailer

“Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” is the dialogue that has struck the most chords from the trailer. After seeing its placement in the video, many wondered if it was a cryptic message from SRK himself. The dialogue begins right when ‘Produced by Gauri Khan’, flashes on screen, and SRK makes a fierce entry holding a weapon. People think it is a meta-reference, and you know the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

this dialogue feels so personal which I feel its for certain people ksksksks 🔥🤣 https://t.co/ovBtttwREX — 𝔻𝕚𝕫𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝 😎😘🚩|| IlCey lovebot 💕 (@DreamDizi) August 31, 2023

Bete ko haath lagaane se pehle… 🤎 pic.twitter.com/WQMpSrZhUi — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) August 31, 2023

3. A fallen villain, a friend’s betrayal, and a fire to seek revenge

This fan theory is by Redditor u/KingCobra567 on the renowned r/BollyBlindsNGossip community based on the film’s prevue release over a month ago. According to it, SRK and Vijay Sethupathi are friends who seek to become a guardian of their village by defeating ‘Warrior Princess’, played by Deepika Padukone. Eventually, SRK and Deepika fall in love, and he becomes the guardian. Consumed by jealousy, Vijay unleashes havoc on the village when Deepika and a group of girls make a failed attempt to save it. Deepika, now in prison with the girls, promises her son will avenge his father’s death before dying herself.

Their child, the younger SRK, grows up to become a soldier, and he is called upon to defend a terrorist attack on the prison. Unbeknownst to him, the attack was by his father (older SRK, who is actually alive) to free the village girls, and Vijay, his superior who has become a national hero of sorts, is actually a traitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the complete theory here.

4. It’s Father vs Son

Tweeted by Jerry 𝕏, according to this theory based on the prevue, we will be seeing the father going against the son. The older SRK will be the prime villain, and the younger SRK, born in jail, will try and put a full stop to his wrongdoings.

[Fan Theory] It's a SRK vs SRK…[Father vs Son]….Father Srk is the main villan of the movie who rectify the wrongs in society and Son SRK who born in jail trying to stop him coz of extreme suffering to many by his father… In the end metro scene, he reveal his identity#Jawan pic.twitter.com/k1kyHROFmx — Jerry 𝕏 (@normallbeing) July 10, 2023

5. Inspired by ‘The Money Heist‘

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been widely speculated that Jawan is inspired by the critically acclaimed Spanish web series Money Heist. People think there’s a similarity between the Professor and the bald SRK avatar on the train. However, the casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently broke his silence around the theory and said, “Jitne logon ko guess karna hai karte rahiye. Jab Jawan bahar aayegi toh aapko pata chalega aapne dekha. Trailer ke baad mujhe itne messages aaye, but I didn’t disclose. I want you all to wait and witness it on the big screen”, according to a Pinkvilla report.

Jawan movie looks loosely inspired by

Money Heist #JawanTrailer #Jawan — Rishabh (@Pun_Intended___) August 31, 2023

6. Deepika Padukone as the wife of older SRK and the mother to younger SRK

By now, we know Deepika Padukone will be in a special appearance in Jawan. Many fans are speculating that she will be the wife of the older SRK, who will give birth to their child (younger SRK) in prison before dying and promising vengeance.

YouTube Jawan trailer

ADVERTISEMENT

While we still have to wait to know the actual plot, one thing is for sure, Jawan will be another of SRK’s blockbusters for the year.