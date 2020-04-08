As heartbreaking as the rom-com movie, A Walk To Remember was, Mandy Moore's version of Switchfoot's 'Only Hope' in the film still gives us goosebumps.

But lucky for us fans, the actor took us back to memory lane after she sang 'Only Hope' during an Instagram Live concert after 18 whole years.

Before doing the acoustic version of the song she remarked that singing the track over 18 years felt weird but promised everyone that she'll get it eventually.

And she did!

‼️Mandy Moore just sang “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember for the first time in almost 20 years, and it was perfect. pic.twitter.com/Stxlmw63Pp — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 6, 2020

After watching this, A Walk To Remember Fans absolutely lost their shit and couldn't help getting nostalgic.

Im 12 again. Im in love with landon. Im only gonna marry a man who gets a star named after me. Life was good 💖 — DearJannicee (@PolishedDreamer) April 6, 2020

Throwback to me downloading this on limewire and burning it on a cd to listen to on the school bus on the way to the 7th grade and day dream about singing this in front of my crush and having him fall in love with me 🥺 — twill 🌻 rdc6 (@spiserbrod) April 6, 2020

(Tried not to cry and failed) pic.twitter.com/ryGksj0i7H — Catherine (@myspaceout) April 6, 2020

❤️ Mandy, her voice, the movie & this song. Always felt she never got the recognition she deserved at the time... pic.twitter.com/2n6gGqK2sD — Amy Parker (@aims6567) April 6, 2020

OMG...absolutely beautiful! — Denise Sparrow (@DeniseSparrow4) April 6, 2020