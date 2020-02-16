Siddharth Shukla was announced as the winner of the 13th season of Bigg Boss. He not only won the coveted trophy, but also a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

The grand finale hosted by none other than Salman Khan had some sizzling performances by the finalists and former contestants.

While some fans took to Twitter to congratulate the winner for his well-deserved win...

Most Deserving Winner In The History Of The BigBoss Till #BB13

One N Only



❤️ @sidharth_shukla ❤️https://t.co/y0OdXqLWFh#HistoricWinnerSid — Mani ❤️❤️sidharth fan club❤️❤️ (@Mani45710881) February 16, 2020

@sidharth_shukla never targetted any contestant, his only target was to Win the Trophy of @BiggBoss

He was fully focused towards his goal from Day1 and stick to it throughout his journey.

That's why we call him

"Clear as Real"#HistoricWinnerSid @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND https://t.co/mnRfsNjRfG — Kirtika😊 (@kirtika_kk) February 16, 2020

THERE will be many more seasons of BiggBoss but there won't be any contestant like 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗞𝗟𝗔. The bar he has set no one can ever raise it.🤧❤️👑@sidharth_shukla ✨👑#HistoricWinnerSid #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Z8qiTzbjuw — ✨ (@Saumyaaa11) February 16, 2020

... others couldn't believe that Asim Riaz who took home the title of the runner-up lost to Siddharth Shukla.

Asim's fans took to social media to show their support him.

From an unknown guy...to the heartthrob of nation...

And the most loved BB contestant...

Your journey was amazing...

Wish you loads of love nd luck fr future..#PublicKaWinnerAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/KdG3XxMRNe — Anamika (@AsimForTheWin3) February 16, 2020

A 27 year old boy came & gained more fans than chukla within 20 weeks.@BiggBoss & @ColorsTV cheated that boy & gave the trophy to nashedi Chukla!!



I'm proud to be a Asimian!@imrealasim#PublicKaWinnerAsim#FixedWinnerSid — Ujjawal Nirwan (@_UjjawalNirwan) February 16, 2020

Firstly Congratulations Mr. Shukla for win the bigg boss per ek sach ye bhi hai apne trophy jeeti hai or mere big brother Asim bhai ne poori duniya ka ❤ so love Asim, you are the real winner of our Heart.....miss You bhai #OurHeroAsim @imrealasim — Shadav Khan (@ShadavK22467916) February 16, 2020

What happened if our champ hadn't won the trophy,he has won the hearts for sure and made his career.. #AsimRiaz

Acc. to me he has won the trophy @imrealasim @BiggBoss — imchetan (@ChetanSahni12) February 16, 2020

A video from behind the scenes of the finale also started doing rounds on social media which showed that both the finalists had secured equal number of votes.

biggest lie & strategy Exposed of Makers

what i hear 😱@imrealasim N shukla had got equal votes

they made Shukla Winner accrding to script

use listen carefully



oMg 😨 they cheated us !!



@realumarriaz @kamaalrkhan @BiggBoss #PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/Agzlk8Uxhy — Zreena Sandhu (@SandhuZreena) February 16, 2020

While we could not verify the authenticity of the video, netizens are citing it to criticise the show for its biasness.

what the fuck is this they both got equal votes@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan u all r making us fool u shit people https://t.co/TiVAa97wk2 — Asim Riaz Fan ❤ (@supportasim13) February 16, 2020

Secret to win a show ? B a bully, use foul language, disrespect people, hit them, lead by no work, cheat people #biggbosswinner .By far the worst season ever. Kudos.. for rewarding the worst. I mean, being nice is overrated @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla disappointed. But do u care ? — Aakriti Rai (@AakritiRai) February 16, 2020

The person who enjoyed his vacation @BiggBoss and stayed there in shorts and eating all the time and smoking all the time won @BiggBoss really..@ColorsTV #boy#ShehnaazGiII — RocktheWORLD (@asadaphal1) February 16, 2020

This is from system of bigg boss..listen vry carefully..there were equal vote for #Asim and sid but u all know who were the fixed winner...@imrealasim @realumarriaz...https://t.co/5gkinsF63D — Tarique raza (@Razatarique) February 16, 2020

It was a wonderful experience being part of this awesome journey of @imrealasim in @BiggBoss. I personally thank you all asim fan and squad for making it to international level. Wish you all a great life ahead, you guys were awesome.

Thank you

Signing off,😎#AsimDeservesTrophy — MANI RAJ (@mani_raaz) February 16, 2020

SO glad I didn’t stay home to watch the #BiggBoss13Finale LIVE. Quite certain I would’ve thrown a rotten tomato at the screen on seeing #SidharthaShukla win the season. This was #AsimRiaz’s trophy and we all know it! Shame @ColorsTV 🤮 — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) February 15, 2020

The competition between the two finalists was a close one and many fans labelled it as a scripted show.