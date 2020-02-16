Siddharth Shukla was announced as the winner of the 13th season of Bigg Boss. He not only won the coveted trophy, but also a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.
The grand finale hosted by none other than Salman Khan had some sizzling performances by the finalists and former contestants.
While some fans took to Twitter to congratulate the winner for his well-deserved win...
Most Deserving Winner In The History Of The BigBoss Till #BB13— Mani ❤️❤️sidharth fan club❤️❤️ (@Mani45710881) February 16, 2020
One N Only
❤️ @sidharth_shukla ❤️https://t.co/y0OdXqLWFh#HistoricWinnerSid
@sidharth_shukla never targetted any contestant, his only target was to Win the Trophy of @BiggBoss— Kirtika😊 (@kirtika_kk) February 16, 2020
He was fully focused towards his goal from Day1 and stick to it throughout his journey.
That's why we call him
"Clear as Real"#HistoricWinnerSid @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND https://t.co/mnRfsNjRfG
THERE will be many more seasons of BiggBoss but there won't be any contestant like 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗞𝗟𝗔. The bar he has set no one can ever raise it.🤧❤️👑@sidharth_shukla ✨👑#HistoricWinnerSid #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Z8qiTzbjuw— ✨ (@Saumyaaa11) February 16, 2020
... others couldn't believe that Asim Riaz who took home the title of the runner-up lost to Siddharth Shukla.
Asim's fans took to social media to show their support him.
From an unknown guy...to the heartthrob of nation...— Anamika (@AsimForTheWin3) February 16, 2020
And the most loved BB contestant...
Your journey was amazing...
Wish you loads of love nd luck fr future..#PublicKaWinnerAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/KdG3XxMRNe
A 27 year old boy came & gained more fans than chukla within 20 weeks.@BiggBoss & @ColorsTV cheated that boy & gave the trophy to nashedi Chukla!!— Ujjawal Nirwan (@_UjjawalNirwan) February 16, 2020
I'm proud to be a Asimian!@imrealasim#PublicKaWinnerAsim#FixedWinnerSid
Firstly Congratulations Mr. Shukla for win the bigg boss per ek sach ye bhi hai apne trophy jeeti hai or mere big brother Asim bhai ne poori duniya ka ❤ so love Asim, you are the real winner of our Heart.....miss You bhai #OurHeroAsim @imrealasim— Shadav Khan (@ShadavK22467916) February 16, 2020
What happened if our champ hadn't won the trophy,he has won the hearts for sure and made his career.. #AsimRiaz— imchetan (@ChetanSahni12) February 16, 2020
Acc. to me he has won the trophy @imrealasim @BiggBoss
A video from behind the scenes of the finale also started doing rounds on social media which showed that both the finalists had secured equal number of votes.
biggest lie & strategy Exposed of Makers— Zreena Sandhu (@SandhuZreena) February 16, 2020
what i hear 😱@imrealasim N shukla had got equal votes
they made Shukla Winner accrding to script
use listen carefully
oMg 😨 they cheated us !!
@realumarriaz @kamaalrkhan @BiggBoss #PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/Agzlk8Uxhy
While we could not verify the authenticity of the video, netizens are citing it to criticise the show for its biasness.
what the fuck is this they both got equal votes@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan u all r making us fool u shit people https://t.co/TiVAa97wk2— Asim Riaz Fan ❤ (@supportasim13) February 16, 2020
Secret to win a show ? B a bully, use foul language, disrespect people, hit them, lead by no work, cheat people #biggbosswinner .By far the worst season ever. Kudos.. for rewarding the worst. I mean, being nice is overrated @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla disappointed. But do u care ?— Aakriti Rai (@AakritiRai) February 16, 2020
The person who enjoyed his vacation @BiggBoss and stayed there in shorts and eating all the time and smoking all the time won @BiggBoss really..@ColorsTV #boy#ShehnaazGiII— RocktheWORLD (@asadaphal1) February 16, 2020
Yess❤ @imrealasim Is the Winner👑— Umaimss (@umaimss) February 16, 2020
Most biased season ever bakwaas @BiggBoss https://t.co/mGoMDmXh0k
This is from system of bigg boss..listen vry carefully..there were equal vote for #Asim and sid but u all know who were the fixed winner...@imrealasim @realumarriaz...https://t.co/5gkinsF63D— Tarique raza (@Razatarique) February 16, 2020
#boycottcolorstv— Aamir (@imshahabsiddiqi) February 16, 2020
Fake and biased show, fake winner. @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @imrealasim
It was a wonderful experience being part of this awesome journey of @imrealasim in @BiggBoss. I personally thank you all asim fan and squad for making it to international level. Wish you all a great life ahead, you guys were awesome.— MANI RAJ (@mani_raaz) February 16, 2020
Thank you
Signing off,😎#AsimDeservesTrophy
SO glad I didn’t stay home to watch the #BiggBoss13Finale LIVE. Quite certain I would’ve thrown a rotten tomato at the screen on seeing #SidharthaShukla win the season. This was #AsimRiaz’s trophy and we all know it! Shame @ColorsTV 🤮— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) February 15, 2020
The competition between the two finalists was a close one and many fans labelled it as a scripted show.