You know how we criticise politicians when they say stuff like internet existed during Mahabharat and other things like that? Yeah, I would personally like to apologise for that. 

Source: HITC

Because we might have just found signs of significant technological advancements during that era. 

Source: Gfycat

Twitter user Laxman was watching Mahabharat yesterday on DD, when he noticed Bhisma Pitamah enjoying the breeze of an electric cooler in Indraprasth!

Now, our sources can't confirm if this a genuine mistake like the coffee cup in GoT ...

Source: harper baazar

... or if it's a true representation of our technological advancements!

Source: Giphy

So we will let you be the judge of that.  

Look, we are just happy that Bhisma Pitamah was getting all the comfort he needed at his age. 