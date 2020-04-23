You know how we criticise politicians when they say stuff like internet existed during Mahabharat and other things like that? Yeah, I would personally like to apologise for that.

Because we might have just found signs of significant technological advancements during that era.

Twitter user Laxman was watching Mahabharat yesterday on DD, when he noticed Bhisma Pitamah enjoying the breeze of an electric cooler in Indraprasth!

Now, our sources can't confirm if this a genuine mistake like the coffee cup in GoT ...

... or if it's a true representation of our technological advancements!

So we will let you be the judge of that.

Coolers were invented in 1951 ,



Lo Bhishma pitamah - apun hich bhagwan hai 🆒#mahabharat#cooler pic.twitter.com/yKLvLa5Upm — Harsh ⚡ (@whenHVtweets) April 22, 2020

Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂



Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara 🎧 (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Look, we are just happy that Bhisma Pitamah was getting all the comfort he needed at his age.