Whether it's getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput or fighting nepotism, actor Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for everything other than acting recently.  

Earlier, a Twitter handle by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut had been putting out statements on her behalf, the tweets that she personally wrote were signed KR. However, she has now joined twitter herself and changed the handle's name to Kangana Ranaut and explained why she took so much time to join it.  

She told her audience how she always conveyed what she felt through her films and never chose to join social media out of pressure.  

There have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a chudail and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. 

She continued by saying how Sushant Singh's death case changed her pespective towards social media and she realized the true power of it. 

Kangana's fans welcomed her with open arms by trending #BollywoodQueenOfTwitter.  

By now, she has targeted personalities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone. 