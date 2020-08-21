Whether it's getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput or fighting nepotism, actor Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for everything other than acting recently.

News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Earlier, a Twitter handle by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut had been putting out statements on her behalf, the tweets that she personally wrote were signed KR. However, she has now joined twitter herself and changed the handle's name to Kangana Ranaut and explained why she took so much time to join it.

She told her audience how she always conveyed what she felt through her films and never chose to join social media out of pressure.

There have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a chudail and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

She continued by saying how Sushant Singh's death case changed her pespective towards social media and she realized the true power of it.

Kangana's fans welcomed her with open arms by trending #BollywoodQueenOfTwitter.

I like your acting & bindas attitude welcome to Twitter, you always gives a tight slap of words to them who promotes all wrongs. @KanganaTeam #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter — Dr. Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) August 21, 2020

She is Queen in real life too.

Iam from hyderabad mam, big fan of you. Lots of love ❤ and huge respect @KanganaTeam#ArrestRheaTai#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/O9rZ6z0I2y — Vishwajith vishwa🇮🇳 (@VishwajithPodi1) August 21, 2020

You cried..

You screamed..

& Ofcourse you are brave..

Seen your intelligence more than thousand times on TV channels



You have the guts, power, courage everything to stand with JUSTICE & finally you have achieved the THRONE OF BOLLYWOOD QUEEN#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/s231MUYguS — Sushma Sharma (@SushOlwayzkhush) August 21, 2020

So powerful and gorgeous . I Still love to watch Your movies like Tanu Weds Manu , Fashion, gangster and many more .. Love you Ma'am #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter@KanganaOffical @arnab_officiall pic.twitter.com/c0JWzEBXLw — Priyanka Shaw (@Priyank32650474) August 21, 2020

She is admirable ; she is fire ; she's the real queen 👑 😍just love her ❣️😘 @KanganaTeam#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter — 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓷𝓲 ❣️ (@rajni_singh24) August 21, 2020

By now, she has targeted personalities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone.