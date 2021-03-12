The teaser for Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan released today, and it looks like one hell of an adrenaline-fuelled ride.

The film focuses on the story of a young man who makes the choice to channel his anger and skills into the right direction - professional boxing.

What follows is his journey of success. Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest in the film, and Paresh Rawal plays his coach.

While it may appear as yet another underdog, rags-to-riches story, we have high hopes from Farhan Akhtar. Especially with his training montage easily taking us back to the days of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2021.