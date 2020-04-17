From pranks to 'mushi mushi' to adventure sports, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara left us with countless memorable gems, including the poems that Farhan Akhtar's character recites.

And now, Farhan Akhtar has recited a Corona version of the famous poem, Toh Zinda Ho Tum, and it is the poetic, hilarious advice we all needed.

From talking about the activities that have become normal for us under the lockdown, to the precautions we're all taking, Farhan talks about the lockdown life.

People were quick to appreciate his poetic musings:

Time to watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for the 75th time.