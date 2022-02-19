It truly is the season of weddings in Bollywood, as yet another celebrity couple has tied the knot. Yes, actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now married, and photos of the intimate ceremony surfaced online.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Khandala, and the photos and videos hint at a fun-filled celebration indeed.

While Shibani looked radiant in red, Farhan also served some dapper looks in an all black ensemble.

Along with their family members, close friends turned up for the wedding festivities, such as Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem, and others.

Videos and photos of the pre-wedding festivities have also been doing the rounds of social media.

And this dance by Team Bride, on the classic Mehendi Lage Ke Rakhna, is definitely serving #weddingdancegoals.

On the work front, Akhtar last starred in the sports drama Toofaan, and will get back to directing with Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar was last seen in season 2 of the web series, Hostages.