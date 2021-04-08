Actor Farhan Akhtar has reportedly been seen in Bangkok shooting for an international project. While the filmmakers or the actor himself are yet to release a statement, it is being rumoured that Akhtar has bagged a Marvel film.

A source close to the project spoke to The Quint and said that:

Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are under wraps.

MCU's Phase IV is going to have two superheroes from Asia- Ms Marvel and Sang-Chi. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to release in September 2021. Sang-Chi is a master of multiple wushu fighting styles involving weapons like nunchuks and guns. Actor Simu-Liu of Kim's Convenience has been cast as the titular character.

It is also possible that Akhtar is on the sets of Ms Marvel, the first Muslim superhero. The series is to air on Disney+Hotstar in 2021. Although Carol Danvers currently holds the title of Captain Marvel, Pakistani teenager Kamala Khan does take on the mantle after her.

Actor Iman Vellani will be playing the titular character and is also expected to appear in Captain Marvel 2.

Hopefully, Akhtar will have more to do than previous Indian actors in international projects and not just be a marketing tool to get more viewers in India. Akhtar will also be seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Toofan.