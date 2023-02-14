Farzi on Prime video marked Shahid Kapoor’s foray into OTT. With a realistic plot line and hard-hitting dialogues, the series has garnered appreciation from the audience . Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and Raashi Khanna.

ADVERTISEMENT Helmed by Raj and DK, the story revolves around the lives of middle-class people and their journey to have a better life. Among the many impressive scenes from the series, this monologue about a middle-class Indian’s life cycle is winning hearts.

It talks about how common people cannot afford respect, despite being the majority in society, and how nobody really cares about us. Keeping up with its realistic tone, Shahid highlights the maze of countless ambitions we middle-class have and how it all blurred with responsibilities.

Shahid also narrates the cycle of how a common man spends money and most of our savings go into repaying loans. We work all our lives to save some money, and when we finally have it, we die.

ADVERTISEMENT People are hailing the scene for a realistic portrayal of a common man’s life.

Raw, unfiltered reality of Middle Class / Middle Finger Class .#middleclass pic.twitter.com/8hmak95b7S — Usman (@IMP0STER007) February 12, 2023

Dear @shahidkapoor You were too good in #Farzi. The way u have explained the middle class man will surely connect with everyone. @rajndk this one is clear winner. Great job From the entire cast. @PrimeVideoIN

@VijaySethuOffl what a performance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/065sy7oRx1 — Kaushik Ghosh (@kaushikghosh395) February 13, 2023

Dear @shahidkapoor You were too good in #Farzi with a special mention to this scene. The way u have explained the Plight of the middle class man will surely connect with everyone. @rajndk this one is clear winner. Kudos to the entire cast. @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/Jf79xEARYR — Rathish Nair (@nair_manny) February 11, 2023

#Farzi mein middle class ke life ki real story ko dikhane ke liye makers ka bahut bahut shukriya. And @shahidkapoor sir your performance is outstanding man… Loved it.👍 https://t.co/dvMbinJWy7 — ABHIRAJ RAGHU ✍️🇮🇳 (@AbhirajRaghu3) February 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Dear @shahidkapoor You were too good in #Farzi . The way u have explained the life of the middle class man will surely connect with everyone.#Bigfan @PrimeVideoIN — Harpreet Singh (@Theharry9) February 13, 2023

#Farzi Best dialogue about Middle Class people by @shahidkapoor

"Middle class aadmi loan pe loan hi leta reh jaega." — Suyash (@suyashkotian) February 12, 2023

What a wonderful depiction! Farzi showed how our financial system is rigged to fleece the middle class.