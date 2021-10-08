Who else do you think should be certified for serving 'good looks' if not the actors from 90s Bollywood? 90s was not just a decade but an era of unmatched elegance and panache the actors carried themselves with.

So 90s kids (and others), do we have your attention? Because now we're presenting to you the unrivalled looks from the 90s that we aren't planning to get over any time soon.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal.

Mera chain wain sab ujda but still couldn't find anyone who could pull off this look better than Aishwarya.

2. Sushmita Sen in Dastak.

Staring right into our soul and making us simp. Yes, that's Sushmita Sen from the 90s.

3. Karishma Kapoor in Jeet.

I can't take my eyes off her, literally.

4. Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

This proves the first thing he got perfect was his smile.

5. Akshay Kumar in Khiladi.

Khilaadiyon ka khiladi has been playing with hearts since his first film. Wow.

6. Saif Ali Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

My dil goes Mmm..

all i can say is WOOOW pic.twitter.com/KcvKbVJMpe — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 7, 2020

7. Juhi Chawla in Darr.

Got the outfit game strong since the 90s.

8. Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela

Too glam to give a damn, literally!

9. Amitabh Bachchan in Suryavansham.

This is a look that not only SET MAX, but even we can't get enough of.

10. Govindaa in Coolie No. 1.

Okay but who's carrying the baggage of love I have for Govindaa?

11. Rani Mukharjee in Hello Brother.

Queen of our hearts!

12. Raveena Tandon in Mohra.

Paani mein aag lagayi, for sure.

13. Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Unmatched beauty. Then, now, forever.

14. Sridevi in Judaai.

Can we just appreciate the sheer elegance this beauty is serving with just a look?

15. Kajol in DDLJ.

This is so Christmas-y and I'm loving it!

16. Tabu in Himmat.

Pink never looked better!

17. Divya Bharti in Shola Aur Shabnam.

Looking at her on screen is a blessing.

18. Shilpa Shetty in Main Khiladi Tu Anadi.

And I still find it difficult to pull off an animal print outfit!

19. Mahima Chaudhury in Daag.

Simple yet elegant!

20. Twinkle Khanna in Baadshah.

Serving the most badass look from the 90s.

21. Amisha Patel in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

22. Preity Zinta in Soldier.

Pretty woman in the prettiest outfit!

23. Bobby Deol in Soldier.

Okay others can move out of the way, the soldier has arrived.

Tell us, which is the look you can't get enough of?