Remember how amazing it feels when your parents brag about your achievements in front of everyone? Awesome, right? Well, Gehraiyaan writer, Sumit Roy's father did the same, except on Twitter and it's undoubtedly the most wholesome moment we have witnessed in a while. 

Mostly, people were super nice to Mr Roy, congratulating him on his son Sumit's film. 

Of course, there were many other progeny of Shakespeare and the likes, who were not very fond of the writing in the film and let Mr Roy know it, which must be weird, there is no record of him asking for unsolicited opinions. 

Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. 