Pretentious Movie Reviews is one of the best YouTube shows out there and we do find ourselves going back and watching it every now and then. Which is why we decided to jot down moments from the show that made Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan our favourites:

P.S. Consider this a petition to bring it back.

1. The exercise song, because we can now sing it in our sleep.

2. "Problem ke saath sex kiya?" has to be the best question asked on the internet, ever.

3. When they called out Bollywood for all the right reasons.

4. When they called out Raj for being an absolute creep.

5. An excited Kanan Gill got Hrithik spot on.

6. Just this casual conversation around Bulla from Gunda.

7. When they established the laws of "Saccha Pyaar".

8. When it was proven that Jaani Dushman is just the 'best'.

9. They shed light on how absurd the 'abduction festival' was in Tum Mere Ho.

10. When Rudraksh did science and these two were as confused as us.

12. When Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon used CGI only because they'd already hired a guy.

13. Who can forget the unimpressed sardar child?

14. The 'haseen dard' that has now become a pop culture reference.

Time to rewatch!