Pakistani dramas, with their mellow background score and relatable characters, have made room on our desi television screens and in our hearts. I mean, most of our parents are obsessed with these dramas and binge-watch them.

I, to be honest, also got hooked on these shows during the lockdown and was in love with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s chemistry in Humsafar. And, each time I kept thinking about when would I get to see them together again.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will lead Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.’



Billed as a tragic romance, it follows Sikandar and Lisa, two people with troubled pasts who meet in Italy.https://t.co/6nL2MXaVWC pic.twitter.com/Ec7EonD2Ql — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 23, 2023

The duo is set to reunite in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel under the same title.

The series revolves around Sikandar (Fawad Khan), a law student, whose life takes a massive turn, leading him to distance himself from others. However, he soon meets Liza (Mahira Khan), a vibrant artist with a troubled past and his life gets back on track.

Credits: Instagram

The show also features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed.

The romantic drama, which is being filmed in Italy, the UK and Pakistan, is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2023.

Needless to mention, we are not the only ones who are excited to see them together on our television screens again. Here’s what people had to say about this:

my entire family has collectively manifested this by rewatching humsafar 50 times together https://t.co/HUPCH11hBp — molly (@guacamolz) August 23, 2023

Oh we seated — rai 🦕 (@fuoshiguro) August 23, 2023

you had me at Fawad, deserves to be in so many more things pic.twitter.com/YKm5N8Yj2l — Nirat (@NiratAnop) August 23, 2023

So happy to see them together ❤️ — Dharmanshu Dhakar (@dddharmanshu) August 23, 2023

My fav couple fav genre tragic pic.twitter.com/khF94lcKjr — Tom 2.0 (@Hodophile1322) August 24, 2023

I am in, bring it on quickly — Shubham Shrivastava (@Walkingmiless) August 23, 2023

ashar and khirad comeback damn — ˚.‧꒰ა senjuti ໒꒱ ‧.˚ (@senjutihaider) August 23, 2023

OH I AM SO UPPPP I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS SINCE HUMSAFAR https://t.co/kGqorykM3N — maheen (@sanaheejins) August 23, 2023

Fawad, Mahira, Sanam Saeed, Hamza, Iqra Aziz, Samina Ahmed and Italy!! Is this for real!??

We all need some wholesome love❤️ https://t.co/CLUZKErVdc — ᴅʜᴇᴇʀᴀᴊ (@meetdheeraj) August 24, 2023

Fawad gonna eat it up we know we know!! https://t.co/hGm7IS8miT — ح (@Plsbaqwaaskaro) August 23, 2023

Fawad finally has a Netflix show and I am here for it!#FawadKhan https://t.co/lnh0Q5F6sY — Amena (@AmenaAAzeez) August 23, 2023

If it’s not too late please make it a rom com and give them a happy ending some of us have very sad lives and could do with watching 2 very beautiful people with proved chemistry enact fictional romance for us so we can live in delulu about existence of tru lub etc 🥺 https://t.co/xj4ueuLRJS — Megha Mehta (@meghamehta8488) August 23, 2023

I don't care how bad the script is or how terrible the acting might be but I will be watching. Can't wait ✨ https://t.co/koH2ZTew3Y — Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) August 23, 2023

Finally I don't have to keep rewatching zindagi gulzar hai everytime i miss fawad omg https://t.co/QOMrcRgthd — . (@zovberry) August 23, 2023

ARE THEY BY CHANCE DOING THIS FOR ME???? https://t.co/xxETXJsxEa — NOVA DAY (@afoolmayb) August 23, 2023

The duo was last seen together in their 2022 movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, and we just can’t wait to see them together again!