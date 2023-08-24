Pakistani dramas, with their mellow background score and relatable characters, have made room on our desi television screens and in our hearts. I mean, most of our parents are obsessed with these dramas and binge-watch them.
I, to be honest, also got hooked on these shows during the lockdown and was in love with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s chemistry in Humsafar. And, each time I kept thinking about when would I get to see them together again.
The duo is set to reunite in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel under the same title.
The series revolves around Sikandar (Fawad Khan), a law student, whose life takes a massive turn, leading him to distance himself from others. However, he soon meets Liza (Mahira Khan), a vibrant artist with a troubled past and his life gets back on track.
The show also features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed.
The romantic drama, which is being filmed in Italy, the UK and Pakistan, is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2023.
Needless to mention, we are not the only ones who are excited to see them together on our television screens again. Here’s what people had to say about this:
The duo was last seen together in their 2022 movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, and we just can’t wait to see them together again!