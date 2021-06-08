Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's famous drama that had every Indian hooked, Zindagi Gulzar Hai has returned to television screens due to popular demand. 

via GIPHY

Remember sitting and watching this show with your family, secretly fawning over how gorgeous Fawad looks and how well-written Sanam's character is?

via GIPHY

Well, ZeeTV made an announcement on its Twitter page, saying that the show has finally returned and we can't wait to re-watch it.

The Twitter reactions? It's safe to say that everyone is quite excited to watch these reruns. 

Zaroon, is it you?