Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's famous drama that had every Indian hooked, Zindagi Gulzar Hai has returned to television screens due to popular demand.

Remember sitting and watching this show with your family, secretly fawning over how gorgeous Fawad looks and how well-written Sanam's character is?

Well, ZeeTV made an announcement on its Twitter page, saying that the show has finally returned and we can't wait to re-watch it.

Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a ❣️, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed pic.twitter.com/VbNcQVPedH — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) June 3, 2021

The Twitter reactions? It's safe to say that everyone is quite excited to watch these reruns.

Toooo excited!!! Bring back all Pakistani dramas — Preeti Yadav (@Preetiyadd) June 4, 2021

Thank you .we have seen we will watch again. — Monalisa Tarafdar (@MonalisaTarafda) June 5, 2021

Appreciate this step of showing good art work irrespective of where it belongs to. #ZindagiGulzarHai is one of my favorite shows. Its about women empowerment,role of parents in our lives,respect for parents, work-life balance &many more. Excellent script. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed — Malik Murad (@MalikMurad1) June 4, 2021

Zaroon, is it you?