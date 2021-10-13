Faye D'Souza is one of the most influential and trustworthy voices in the country today, when it comes to news. And now it appears she is ready to don on the hat of a stand-up comedian!

Yes, Faye D'Souze is one of the participants on S2 of One Mic Stand. 

Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand pairs celebrities, from different walks of life, with established comedians. The idea is to see how a celebrity aces stand-up comedy. 

One Mic Stand
Source: Amazon

S1 included participants like Taapsee Pannu, Shashi Tharoor, etc. And the line-up for Season 2 is just as exciting, with participants like Karan Johar, Raftaar, Sunny Leone, etc. 

Of course, once news of Faye trying stand-up comedy surfaced on social media, people had a lot of opinions: 

Can't wait to see how Faye deals with stand-up comedy!