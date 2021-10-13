Faye D'Souza is one of the most influential and trustworthy voices in the country today, when it comes to news. And now it appears she is ready to don on the hat of a stand-up comedian!

Yes, Faye D'Souze is one of the participants on S2 of One Mic Stand.

The one in which @sapanv convinced me to do stand up comedy. What is life if not a series of opportunities to laugh. Also, good coaching by my personal Ted Lasso in @one_by_two https://t.co/2LfYfoH0m2 — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 13, 2021

Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand pairs celebrities, from different walks of life, with established comedians. The idea is to see how a celebrity aces stand-up comedy.

S1 included participants like Taapsee Pannu, Shashi Tharoor, etc. And the line-up for Season 2 is just as exciting, with participants like Karan Johar, Raftaar, Sunny Leone, etc.

Of course, once news of Faye trying stand-up comedy surfaced on social media, people had a lot of opinions:

OhmyGod! I will LOOK FORWARD to this! Wow so excited Faye — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝗐𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖾𝗋𝗇&𝙚𝙨😷 (@ashshanuferns) October 13, 2021

Omg…. I am so looking forward to see this 😍 — Shivam Mishra (@ShivammMishraa) October 13, 2021

Looking forward to share a laugh with you.. 🙂 — Jalshayin Bhachech (@JBhachech007) October 13, 2021

Really looking forward to this one. all the very best Faye ma'am.. — vijay sharma (@graverocker25) October 13, 2021

Can't wait to see how Faye deals with stand-up comedy!