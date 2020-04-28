The lockdown blues are getting to everyone. But there are a few things that can lift your spirits on a lazy day.

Here is a list of feel-good indie films that feel like a cup of hot chocolate:

1. Begin Again

Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, this indie film has some great music to accompany it, as it follows the story of a budding artist and a record label producer who form a beautiful relationship.

2. Before We Go

Chris Evans plays a street musician who strikes a conversation with a young woman, played by Alice Eve, who misses her train home. Their honest heart to hearts leave you with butterflies in your stomach.

3. Lady Bird

Saoirse Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson will steal your heart with her witty nature and teenage troubles that seem all too real. Timothée Chalamet also plays a small role in this coming of age film.

4. Lost in Translation

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson play two strangers who meet by chance in Tokyo and form a bond that helps them navigate through a city they don't understand. This movie was also referenced in Shawn Mendes' Lost In Japan music video.

5. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Logan Lerman plays the role of Charlie, a teenager who struggles with his mental health. Based on a book by Stephen Chbosky, this film is one of those rare book adaptations that did justice. Maybe because the author of the book ended up directing the film as well.

6. The Spectacular Now

Starring Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller, this opposites-attract film comes across as so much more. A bit slow at first, the second half of this film more than makes up for it.

7. Moonrise Kingdom

This film revolves around a 12-year-old orphan who falls in love with Suzy, and the two run away together. Causing the entire town to look for them in a frenzy.

8. Two-Bit Waltz

This film is a hilarious take on teenage struggles as it follows the story of a young girl who just found out that she will inherit her grandmother's fortune only if she attends college.

9. Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Based around the life of a teen and his best friend Earl, when the two are forced to befriend a girl suffering from Leukaemia.

10. Chef

The story follows a popular chef at a LA restaurant who leaves the fancy job and starts a food truck that helps him reconnect with his family. This film was remade into a Bollywood film of the same name in 2017 with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

11. The Way Way Back

A comedy about a young lost teen who starts a job at a water park and finds the father figure he's been looking for.

12. Sing Street

Set in Dublin during the 80s, this musical follows the story of a boy who moves from his private school to an inner-city one where he starts a band.

13. The Florida Project

A 6-year-old and her two best friends find joy in the darkest parts of the city. Set in Florida, the film takes an innocent look at a struggling mother and a motel manager who is trying to shelter these kids from the city's harsh reality.

14. The Station Agent

Starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role, the film follows his journey of self-discovery as he relocated to a small-town after his boss dies and wills him a railroad depot in New Jersey.

15. Good Bye, Lenin

A woman wakes up from a coma believing that communism still reigns in Berlin and her family must pretend that it is still so. Because any small shock could cause a relapse.

16. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

A young boy and a man become the cause of a manhunt when they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness. Directed by Taika Waititi, this film is a fun watch.

17. Flipped

An endearing story of two neighbours who've grown up together. While Juli has always loved Bryce, he didn't want anything to do with her for most of their childhood. But when he finally starts to sway towards her, Juli's feelings may have change.

18. Infinitely Polar Bear

Starring Mark Ruffalo as a bipolar father, this film talks about his journey of taking responsibility of his two daughters as his wife attends graduate school.

19. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

This cult romance is a heartbreaking story of two people who fall in love, unaware that they have already been in a relationship before.

20. The Art Of Getting By

A lonely teen meets a girl who changes his perspective on life, education and everything in between.

Which one will you be watching first?