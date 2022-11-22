Since Qatar has been banning everything left and right, from alcohol to women having rights, here are a few other things it could ban to ensure nobody enjoys the FIFA World Cup 2022.

1. Footballers wearing shorts above their knees

Qatar has banned ‘revealing’ clothes which means you have to keep your shoulder and knees covered. Shorts above the knees is just showing too much leg, innit?

2. Waxing of legs

Yeah, a lot of men watch football who will be tempted if they see waxed legs on footballers.

3. Hugs after goals that last more than 4 seconds

A straight hug should only last for 4 seconds at the most. Anything more than that should be considered unnatural.

4. Pet tigers if your car doesn’t have a sunroof

After all, a cat’s gotta meow!

5. Watching House of The Dragon while their stay in Qatar

Remember the whole ‘feet fantasy’ scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong? How can such indecency be allowed to be watched in Qatar?

6. Using the words human and rights in the same sentence

These words don’t belong together and they shouldn’t be used in a single sentence.

7. Sniffing petrol outside petrol pumps no matter how nice it all smells

No alcohol, no weed, no petrol. Anything that brings you joy is against the law.

8. Complaining about the heat

Oh, you have a problem with the heat, do you? Well, keep it to yourself.

9. Spotting rainbows after the rain

People shouldn’t be allowed to spot rainbows after rain and show it to a friend or anyone for that matter cos that can turn you gay, and they don’t do that in Qatar.

10. Using the word feminism cos women having rights is a bad idea in general

What do you mean women are human beings and they should have rights too? The usage of words like feminism should be banned in Qatar because it’s just western propaganda.