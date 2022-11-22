The FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun and has got everyone excited. Ahead of the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Iran players did not sing their national anthem before their match with team England. It was a gesture to stand in solidarity with the anti-government protesters in their homeland.

As the national anthem was played at Khalifa International Stadium, the players expressed no emotions and stood still. For the uninitiated, the citizens in Iran are protesting against the repulsive law of the government to make Hijab a mandatory dress code in the nation.

Beautiful. In solidarity with the incredible courage and resilience of the women of Iran.pic.twitter.com/ccsqXSdubO — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) November 21, 2022

People on Twitter are lauding this courageous move by the Iranian team players and think it’s a great step to land support for the protesters. Here’s what they’re saying:

“You call us courageous, but we are only doing what we have to do. We have no more choice in doing what we do than the sun has choice to rise each day … perhaps that’s what courage is.” Emerson Warner#FIFAWorldCup #Iran #WorldCup #ENGIRA #Qatar #Qatar2022 #IranProtests2022 https://t.co/4opEMzoRBV — Daz Smith (@DazMSmith) November 22, 2022

The #WorldCup for courage is already taken. 👏🏾❤️



Sometimes, to speak up against something, you just have to go silent. https://t.co/xehgYnFdG8 — Kaypius (@realkaypius) November 22, 2022

This is exemplary. Not just because they are standing up against their government's atrocities but for the rights of women of their country.



Courage is knowing the difference between oppressed and oppressor and taking a stand despite your strong position .. #Iran #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/2O6b3sC1fs — Purva Chitnis (@ChitnisPurva) November 22, 2022

📹 #Qatar– #Iran team do not sing national anthem before first World Cup game.

Iranian players did not sing the anthem in support of anti-government protesters in their country. pic.twitter.com/Jznw2ldCCC — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) November 21, 2022

This is what courage looks like



The Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on biggest stage in the world



Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word#WorldCup #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #Iran pic.twitter.com/n8gtQed4Fl — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) November 21, 2022

Actually, courage looks a lot more like young women risking being beaten, shot at, and killed while protesting every day on the streets of Iran.

But yes, courage. https://t.co/usdK21nf8C — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) November 22, 2022

WOW!!!



What men! Playing for their country. Fighting for their women!



World Cup 2022 winners for me! https://t.co/82MsdHDCSY — Indranil Roy (@Indrani1_Roy) November 22, 2022

#IranRevolution Sometimes not saying anything on the grandest stage of them all means everything!! https://t.co/n3wcRNQs8E — Nikhil Damodaran (നിഖിൽ) (@nikhildamodaran) November 22, 2022

"The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear" ❤️🇮🇷❤️ https://t.co/CByKGivXi7 — Nicolò Foppa Pedretti (@nicolofp) November 22, 2022

The first people associated with this tournament who deserve our absolute respect and admiration. https://t.co/Eh55idIR9v — Rachel Silverman Bonnifield (@rsilv_dc) November 21, 2022

Know more: FIFA World Cup 2022: Here’s How Indian Migrant Workers Gifted Football To Qatar 75 Years Ago.