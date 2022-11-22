The FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun and has got everyone excited. Ahead of the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Iran players did not sing their national anthem before their match with team England. It was a gesture to stand in solidarity with the anti-government protesters in their homeland.
As the national anthem was played at Khalifa International Stadium, the players expressed no emotions and stood still. For the uninitiated, the citizens in Iran are protesting against the repulsive law of the government to make Hijab a mandatory dress code in the nation.
People on Twitter are lauding this courageous move by the Iranian team players and think it’s a great step to land support for the protesters. Here’s what they’re saying:
