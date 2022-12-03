The FIFA World Cup is going on right now but whatever maybe the twists and turns of the game, it could never, and I mean NEVER, match up to the sheer quality of this Bollywood gem from Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage. Hrithik Roshan wearing a tight vest showing that sizzling hot bod along with those short shorts, and his moves could give the football legends a run for their money.

Never seen football being played like this. Simply Cruyff-esque. Poetic! pic.twitter.com/UapBIovK9b — cringe cinema lover (on a break) (@IndieKnopfler) November 12, 2022

This viral clip made people nostalgic and their replies on this gem are straight-up hilarious

Shaolin Soccer can suck it… — face palm (@zanypest) November 13, 2022

Lol SET max nostalgia (if my memory serves Right) — Goddamn Particle 🇧🇷 🇳🇱 (@Jeevan_Koval) November 12, 2022

Hahaha, Messi,Ronaldo who???

Hrithik is best footballer😂 — Daman Deep (@JoyPaul99) November 13, 2022

pepe — Siddharth (@sid_dharthhh) November 12, 2022

Playing football in baniyan 🤣🫡 — cringe cinema lover (on a break) (@IndieKnopfler) November 12, 2022

Cruyff turning in his graves watching THIS pic.twitter.com/gEI1v4cUGW — Javed Iqbal (@ghostingspecial) November 12, 2022

Team in red is Atletico Madrid 🫡 — cringe cinema lover (on a break) (@IndieKnopfler) November 12, 2022

Damn. Hrithikiano Roshanaldo! 🙏🏼 — Dhananjay Mehendale (@FacadeKiJadd) November 13, 2022

cr7 lite — yatharth (@b_yatharth) November 12, 2022

hand them broomsticks, and voilà you have quidditch — anubhab (@pretendstocode) November 13, 2022

Ben Stokes banyan pehnke Kon football khelta hai bey! — Snoop Hathi (@acrokiller) November 12, 2022

Bhai jadu ho toh kya kuch nahi ho sakta — Maverick (@AuritroSamanta) November 12, 2022

Neymar needs to learn from Hrithik. https://t.co/9Gt3cJKJIF — Ishtiaq Morshed (@Shejan619) November 26, 2022

Real Football Porn right here … So damned HOT!!! https://t.co/CcWDc7iu0d — CaptKenDaichiSawamura (@KenZenKayZayMan) November 13, 2022

I just appreciate the absolutely unnecessary short shorts and the tight ganji. https://t.co/yUC8N3EAuJ — 1.609 km davis (@criticism_kumar) November 12, 2022

Shaolin Soccer is no match for this. https://t.co/5kd8PW7uQZ — Shubha Dutta (@ShubhaDutta11) November 12, 2022

I’ll watch it all for Hrithik Roshan, tbh.

Check Out | You’ve Misunderstood ‘Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage’ All This While. It’s The Greatest Movie Ever