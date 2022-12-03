The FIFA World Cup is going on right now but whatever maybe the twists and turns of the game, it could never, and I mean NEVER, match up to the sheer quality of this Bollywood gem from Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage. Hrithik Roshan wearing a tight vest showing that sizzling hot bod along with those short shorts, and his moves could give the football legends a run for their money.
This viral clip made people nostalgic and their replies on this gem are straight-up hilarious
I’ll watch it all for Hrithik Roshan, tbh.
Check Out | You’ve Misunderstood ‘Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage’ All This While. It’s The Greatest Movie Ever
Top picks for you
Bigg BossManya Ailawadiabout 12 hours ago | 3 min read
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiabout 13 hours ago | 6 min read
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiabout 14 hours ago | 5 min read
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiabout 16 hours ago | 3 min read