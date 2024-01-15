So, the trailer for Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, was released today. While the trailer promised an action-packed, patriotic, and a high-on-adrenaline movie, one can’t say the same for the film’s dialogues.

People who’ve watched the trailer find an uncanny resemblance with Gadar dialogues, in terms of the vibe they’re communicating. And while that may have worked for Sunny Deol’s famous franchise, they sound absurd in Fighter.

Here’s what people are saying –

i just wanna know who tf wrote the corny asf dialogues for fighter pic.twitter.com/ctlL9pTDkD — اَيلت🍉 (@desibaddie) January 15, 2024

Sid Anand is going full #Gadar mode with those dialogues in the #Fighter trailer! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 15, 2024

There's low-hanging fruit and then there's dialogues of Fighter. 🤦‍♂️ — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 15, 2024

the dialogues for fighter are so……. they should never write again — sha 🎀 (@fishjelllies) January 15, 2024

#Fighter trailer is a range of bags of emotions ranging from underwhelming dialogues, clean VFX, funny abbreviations, and a tiring length, which feels like an attempt to titillate the audience on 'Deshbhakti' on Republic Day. It would be interesting to see if it's anything else. pic.twitter.com/BUnHAlAX69 — #Anish (@moviebeing) January 15, 2024

Very good, brahmastra dialogue writer has outdone himself with fighter dialogues https://t.co/AuN70AU6xC — . (@humblekapoor) January 15, 2024

The dialogues of fighter are so corny and look completely out of context for the movie #FighterTrailer #Fighter — Temba (@annakacarrom) January 15, 2024

What in the world is the Fighter trailer? The dialogues… oh boy — Moshita (@MissBrightStars) January 15, 2024

Deepika and Hrithik look great together. We can only hope the entirety of the film, plot and dialogues included, justifies the chemistry and their individual talents as actors.