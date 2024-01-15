So, the trailer for Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, was released today. While the trailer promised an action-packed, patriotic, and a high-on-adrenaline movie, one can’t say the same for the film’s dialogues.

fighter trailer

People who’ve watched the trailer find an uncanny resemblance with Gadar dialogues, in terms of the vibe they’re communicating. And while that may have worked for Sunny Deol’s famous franchise, they sound absurd in Fighter.

fighter trailer

Here’s what people are saying –

Deepika and Hrithik look great together. We can only hope the entirety of the film, plot and dialogues included, justifies the chemistry and their individual talents as actors.