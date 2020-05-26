After considerable relaxations in the lockdown, the film industry is trying to get back on its feet with some strict guidelines put in place.

Just like this.

The crew members were made to pass through a disinfection tunnel, they were handed masks, face shields and their temperature was also checked by medical professionals in PPE suits.

Wondering, who's shooting? Actor Akshay Kumar shot an ad campaign with regards to the "post lockdown responsibilities" at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions.

Director R. Balki said the advertisement was made for the Health Ministry and the team took proper precautions while shooting. They resumed work with minimal crew and they all wore masks. In an interview with PTI, Balki said

Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was minimal crew and very strict protocols.

Balki further stated that they didn't face any difficulty while shooting with regards to all the protocols they had to follow.

As of now, shooting for films and other production activities continue to stay suspended in the wake of the pandemic.