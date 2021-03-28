The 66th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday (27th March). It was a low-key event that was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.

On that note, here's a look at some of the most notable winners:   

Best Film: Thappad  

The film also won an award for the Best Story and the Best Background score. 

Source: www.indiatoday.in

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)  

The film also won the award for the Best VFX.

Source: zeenews.india.com

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooh!)  

Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)  

Late actor Irrfan Khan was also given the Lifetime Achievement award. 

Source: www.nbcnews.com

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)  

The film also won the award for the Best Cinematography.

Source: www.theguardian.com

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)  

Source: www.indiatoday.in

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)  

Source: theprint.in

Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome (Sir)  

Source: www.rediff.com

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)  

Source: www.bollywoodhungama.com

Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)  

Source: www.indiatoday.in

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)  

Source: scroll.in

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)  

Source: www.thehindu.com

Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)  

Source: www.hindustantimes.com

Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Chhapaak)  

Source: www.indiatvnews.com

Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara title song)  

Source: zeenews.india.com

Click here to see the complete list. 