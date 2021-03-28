The 66th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday (27th March). It was a low-key event that was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.

On that note, here's a look at some of the most notable winners:

Best Film: Thappad

The film also won an award for the Best Story and the Best Background score.

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

The film also won the award for the Best VFX.

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooh!)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Late actor Irrfan Khan was also given the Lifetime Achievement award.

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

The film also won the award for the Best Cinematography.

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Chhapaak)

Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara title song)

