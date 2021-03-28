The 66th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday (27th March). It was a low-key event that was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.
On that note, here's a look at some of the most notable winners:
Best Film: Thappad
The film also won an award for the Best Story and the Best Background score.
Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
The film also won the award for the Best VFX.
Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooh!)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Late actor Irrfan Khan was also given the Lifetime Achievement award.
Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)
The film also won the award for the Best Cinematography.
Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome (Sir)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)
Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)
Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Chhapaak)
Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara title song)
