Jayanth Seege, a Bengaluru-based freelance filmmaker made a unique New Year resolution like no other that he is hell bent on fulfilling.
He wants to meet Shah Rukh Khan and have him sign his film. And, if this means camping outside Mannat (SRK's house) for days at a stretch, so be it.
His obsession with SRK started when he saw an interview where the superstar stated that he hadn't signed any film after Zero. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Jayanth said:
In August, when I came across Shah Rukh Khan's interview where he said that he hadn't signed any new movies since Zero, I literally went bonkers. I was like, 'What if I get SRK to act in my movie?'
Jayanth made his first move by creating a movie poster and tweeting about. He even tagged SRK in the tweet, hoping to grab his attention but, nothing happened so he decided to change his strategy.
This crazy and probably very stupid! But I've had delusional dreams about working with you @iamsrk Last night after watching @RajeevMasand interview I frantically made this poster all night! pic.twitter.com/dzXSsnSIUa— Jayanth Seege (@JayanthSeege) August 11, 2019
In December 2020, he flew from Bengaluru to Mumbai in the hopes that he would narrate the script to the superstar face to face.
And ever since then, he has been waiting outside King Khan's house every day from sunrise to midnight to make his dream a reality.
Friends: New year plans?— Jayanth Seege (@JayanthSeege) December 31, 2020
Me: I am pitching my script to @iamsrk.
How?#SRK #PROJECTX #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/g1EBYmZu2K
With no progress in sight, Jayanth realized that he had to do something out-of-the-box and atrociously magnanimous just like SRK does in his movies.
So now he has decided to hang around Mannat and stay put until SRK signs his film. Jayanth said:
Here I am. And I'm going to stay put until he signs my movie.
Day 2: Thank you for all the tweets. Overwhelmed! A lil trivia about the poster. I made it overnight more than an year ago; on seeing @iamsrk 's interview! #SRK #PROJECTX #MakeItHappen https://t.co/OL19dAvvg6 pic.twitter.com/AHblMuZVVS— Jayanth Seege (@JayanthSeege) January 1, 2021
Day 3— Jayanth Seege (@JayanthSeege) January 2, 2021
Friends: Weekend Plans?
Waiting for
Me: P̵a̵r̵t̵y̵i̵n̵g̵ ̵w̵i̵t̵h̵ @iamsrk#ProjectX #MakeItHappen https://t.co/jQzLEXLYBw pic.twitter.com/5sCHEr7PFN
Day 4: Thank you each and everyone! I couldn't have asked for more ❤️#ProjectX #MakeItHappen https://t.co/f2KsyBkFq1 pic.twitter.com/HcYz7dmP08— Jayanth Seege (@JayanthSeege) January 3, 2021
People on social media have been quite supportive of him. They have been lauding his determination and grand gesture.
Dreams matter...— MarieAmandine Fouqué 🇫🇷 (@Marimandine) December 31, 2020
Wish all the best to this guy !
Hopefully, he'll reach @iamsrk ! https://t.co/P21MSWggbB
@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @vfx_redchillies @_GauravVerma @gaurikhan— Mahakul Pritam (@MahakulP) December 31, 2020
Plz do listen to it
Man you just took passion and determination to the next level! May you fulfill your dream!❤️— . (@FASAKFK) January 3, 2021
Full support sir ✌️ https://t.co/wE9TH4aqgo— im5hivam (@galatsceneh) December 31, 2020
😕🙏🙏🙏 @iamsrk sir ji please reach out to him..— Shahrukh syed (@Shahrukhsyed08) January 1, 2021
Very innovative 😅❤️ but I love his efforts https://t.co/GmjQ3m3SPc— Shru 🍹 (@lostshruu) December 31, 2020
We hope he gets a chance to meet the superstar. We wish him all the best.