Bollywood boasts many films with great storylines. Some of them even get spawned into instalments of the franchise, sequels, remakes or adaptations in the same/other languages. Most movies turn out to be great disasters and ruin the originals. Only a handful of them have been equally entertaining including Ajay Devgn & Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 movie, Drishyam.

A still from Drishyam 2. Source: IMDb

Twitter is discussing films that failed the original movies. Here are some of them that we found on the platform.

A Twitter user, (@uncledeepp), shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a ‘downgrade’ to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While the sequel featured Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the original starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Likewise, Twitteratis have added films like Welcome Back, Shehzada, Namastey England, Ek Villain Returns and more to the list.

1. Welcome Back- Welcome

2. Ek Villain Returns- Ek Villain

3. Student Of The Year 2- SOTY

4. Shehzada- Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

5. Namastey England- Namastey London

6. Love Aaj Kal (2020)- Love Aaj Kal (2009)

7. Double Dhamaal- Dhamaal

8. Housefull 3 & 4<<<Housefull 2 & Housefull

9. Don: The Chase Begins Again- Don

10. Coolie No. 1 (2020)- Coolie No. 1 (1995)

11. Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara- Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

12. KGF Chapter 2- KGF Chapter 1

Do you agree with these films being ‘downgraded’ versions of the original movies?

