Christopher Nolan's sci-fi war drama Tenet is all set to hit the theatres next week, and the final trailer hints at a cinematic spectacle unlike any other.

John David Washington fights for the survival of the world, and after 2020, that possibility does not look as dystopian as we'd like it to be.

He's aided on his journey by Robert Pattinson, supposedly playing a suave businessman, Elizabeth Debicki, his 'co-warrior', and the ever amazing, Dimple Kapadia.

The starcast also includes Michael Caine, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, and others.

And, if the initial reactions are anything to go by, Nolan has delivered another stroke of brilliance that people are eagerly waiting for:

I'd like to thank Warner Bros. for dropping the final trailer for #TENET on this Friday evening and blessing me with brand new Robert Pattinson content pic.twitter.com/AU8wbTA3lV — Olivia Singh (@livsingh95) August 22, 2020

I have seen that Tenet trailer probably 10 times now, and I STILL have no idea what the hell is going on or what the movie is about... That being said! I neeeed to see it. #Tenet pic.twitter.com/BtUAFTTvWk — Leo Villa (@Leonardo1TMNT) August 22, 2020

#Tenet is another remarkable masterpiece by Christopher Nolan, in every sense of the word - from the stunning IMAX cinematography, to the mind-boggling sci-fi plotting and breathtakingly grounded reimagining of Mr. Bean canon, this is pure Nolan. Well worth the trip to the cinema — ben mekler (@benmekler) August 21, 2020

TENET: The spinning top of INCEPTION and the endless void of INTERSTELLAR have nothing on the grand intrigue that is #TENET, Christopher Nolan's most challenging film -- and also his most satisfying. pic.twitter.com/F3qVc1qMBF — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) August 21, 2020

The first reviews of Christopher Nolan’s #Tenet are in and critics are calling it “monumental”, “amazingly original and fresh”, an “incredible cinematic experience”, and Nolan’s “best” and “most ambitious” film, while also praising John David Washington’s “overflowing charisma”. pic.twitter.com/onGhHsazf9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 21, 2020

You can watch the final trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer.