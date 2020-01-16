The final trailer for season 2 of Sex Education has released, and we can not wait to start our weekend-binge.

The teenage comedy-drama is back with Otis and Eric trying to navigate the many firsts of their lives - first crush, first time having sex, and also, the first heartbreak.

And as the two friends continue to be each other's pillars of support, we are freaking out about the new kid in school, Maeve and Adam's return, and naturally, Eric's 'sexcapades'.

You can watch the trailer here:

Season 2 will stream on Netflix from January 17, 2020.