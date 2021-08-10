When it comes to films about travel or road tripping, we're mostly handed a group of male protagonists who lead those adventures. And while there is nothing wrong with that, we definitely need more women centric, travel films!

And we seem to be getting just that. Film maker Zoya Akhtar recently dropped an announcement clip of an upcoming movie, Jee Le Zaraa. So far, we know that the project has been directed by Farhan Akhtar, has Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as leads and is hinting at a plot about an all-girls' trip.

Here's another clip for its announcement.

And of course people were excited to finally see a glimpse of a film about a girls' trip! Here are the comments it recieved.

Just going to sit at the edge of my seat waiting for this to come out.