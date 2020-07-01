Since Bollywood is unable to release films in the theatres during the pandemic, makers have resorted to releasing their movies on OTT platforms. Disney+ Hotstar has even added a new tab for films that are making their digital debut on the platform. Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will be releasing 7 Bollywood films 'First Day First Show.'

1. Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara will release on July 24 and will be available for all non-subscribers and subscribers as a homage to the actor's legacy.

2. Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy-horror film, Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana, is expected to release on the platform in May.

3. Bhuj: The Pride of India

This Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt starrer war film is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and focuses on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

4. Sadak 2

This Mahesh Bhatt film starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt, is a sequel of the 1991 film of the same name.

5. The Big Bull

This Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer, produced by Ajay Devgn is all set to release directly on the streaming platform and is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

6. Khuda Haafiz

Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles, this romantic action film was shot in Uzbekistan.

7. Lootcase

This comedy film starring Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey will soon release on Disney+ Hostar.

It looks like we have a fine selection of films to look forward to.