Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been quite an anticipated movie, for some time now. It’s a directorial venture by Karan Johar, and is all set to release on the 28th of July, this year. So now that Ranveer Singh has shared glimpses of the movie on his Instagram, you can imagine the excitement that must be brewing among fans.
Take a look at the fantastic posters yourselves. In each of them, you can see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in interesting avatars for the movie.
So here’s how netizens are reacting to the posters. Naturally, there are a lot of hearts to celebrate the movie’s release.
Are you excited about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?