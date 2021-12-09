Harry Potter fans all around the world are rejoicing with the news of the reunion that awaits us. Prepped to air on January 1, 2022, the reunion, Return To Hogwarts just decided to bless us with a first look and Merlin's beard, we couldn't be more excited!

HBO Max just shared an image with the three leads of the films - Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The trio looks as brilliant as ever!

Twitter is obviously as hooked onto this new development as we are!

omg rupert dan and emma my hearttt

but i cannot wait for the bonnie photos to get released #ReturnToHogwarts — lauren 🧚🏼 (@bluejules_) December 9, 2021

it's still surreal; my youth will return, and i'll begin 2022 with memories.#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/3rV5ZiUxpW — nadia. (@delicateofnoise) December 9, 2021

Blimey, what marvellous news indeed.