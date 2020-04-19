*Ghar hai, gaadi hai, rutba hai, aur bank balance bhi hai.*

We all know that film stars have the coolest lives ever. But did you know that not all of them started off being rich. In fact some of them barely earned something to last them a week.

We found out how much some of the biggest Indian stars earned before their big break and you're welcome.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B certainly had to come a long way before making it big and becoming the most celebrated actor in the industry. Before coming to Mumbai, he worked as an executive in a shipping firm in Kolkata. And his first salary was just Rs. 500 a month.

2. Irrfan Khan

This National School of Drama prodigy used to conduct tutions for a living. And he used to earn just Rs 25 per student. He was still studying at NSD, when Mira Nair offered him a role in Salaam Bombay. Today his net worth is more than 50 million dollars.

3. Manoj Bajpayee

Bajpayee has struggled a lot to get where he his today. The actor, before starting to do plays and eventually films, used to assist in directing plays. And that used get him a meagre income of just Rs 1200. The actor was in fact rejected thrice in NSD, before he could start acting in plays.

4. Naseeruddin Shah

This genius actor started his first job at the tender of 16. He was very clear from the beginning that he wanted to act. So he started taking up all odd roles that came his way. For his first salary, Shah just got Rs 7.50 for playing an extra on-screen.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Although born to doctor parents, Priyanka was never really meant to venture the medical world. After winning the Miss World peagant, Chopra never looked back and today she's literally ruling the world. When she got her first salary of Rs 5,000 for a professional assignment, she gave it all to her mother so that the amount is safe.

6. Shah Rukh Khan

He's our Badshaah! And rightly so. Shah Rukh's first ever salary was of Rs 50, which he spent on a train ticket to Agra, to visit the Taj Mahal. He wanted to have a good time, so he didn't think twice before spending his salary on a trip. And today if he wants, he can build a Taj Mahal himself. Maybe he should build one!

7. Aamir Khan

Aamir comes from a film background. His father was a renowned film director and producer. He actually started his career as an assistant director and was given a cheque of Rs 1000 for his very first job. He soon landed himself a role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and made his papa very proud.

8. Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty's life is even more masaaledar than his films. Before venturing into full time direction, Shetty has had a long stint following other directors to let him assist. He too had to face a lot of rejections. For the first movie that he was an assistant director for, Shetty just earned Rs.1000.

9. Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar, who today commands a net worth of $65 million, has seen very difficult days in the past. When he started, he was a waiter and a chef at an eatery in Bangkok and earned just Rs 1500.

10. Kamal Haasan

He might be playing in crores today, but Kamal didn't even earn a fraction of this when he started. For his debut film Kalathoor Kannamma, Kamal earned a salary of just Rs 500.

11. Dharmendra

Dharam paaji has always been one of the most lovable actors in the industry. And there's a reason why he's adored so much. The actor is extremely humble. Which also has a lot to do with the fact that he's struggled a lot. For the longest time he played extras on movies and his first salary was of just Rs 51.

12. Randeep Hooda

The talented actor used to work in a Chinese restaurant in Australia before pursuing his acting

career in Bollywood. He earned $8 for an hour and $1.3 for every delivery he made. Now that's a really long way to come.

Epic things start with small humble steps. And we couldn't agree more.