If you've been missing Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and wish that you could see more of it during this pandemic, there's good news.

The theatrical production of Fleabag is set to stream on Amazon and The Soho Theatres On-Demand in April. This is being initiated to raise money for healthcare workers as well as creative freelancers who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The stage show is available from Monday, April 6th via Soho Theater's On Demand streaming site in the UK and Ireland. On April 10, it will be available for two weeks on Amazon for residents of the UK and United States.

Even though its availability in India has not been announced, let's hope that this will be added very soon to the two seasons which are currently streaming on Amazon Prime.