Filmmaker Christopher Nolan feels that CGI is a ‘powerful tool’ of computer graphics, but he isn’t quite a fan of this technology. “The thing with computer-generated imagery is that it’s an incredibly powerful tool for making better visual effects. But I believe in an absolute difference between animation and photography. However sophisticated your computer-generated imagery is, if it’s been created from no physical elements and you haven’t shot anything, it’s going to feel like animation,” the director told Collider in 2012.
Cut to Oppenheimer. While Nolan keeps a certain approach towards CGI, his recently released film has bowed down to the sensitivities in the Middle East and India. Yep, I am talking about an intimate scene that features actress Florence Pugh sitting topless on a chair in the original and how it showcases her wearing a black dress in the censored version.
Turns out, the dress covering otherwise topless Pugh in the sequence is the result of computer-generated imagery. Here’s how netizens are reacting to this scene:
Meanwhile, many Twitter users connected it with how the Adipurush team failed to use CGI while putting out caricaturish depiction of the epic saga, Ramayana.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, instead of chopping out the scene, a ‘soft base version’ was made to secure the release of Oppenheimer in the Middle-East countries and India. As per the sources, the edits were made “per usual business practice”.
Oppenheimer released in India on July 21. Did you notice the fake dress in the scene?