Filmmaker Christopher Nolan feels that CGI is a ‘powerful tool’ of computer graphics, but he isn’t quite a fan of this technology. “The thing with computer-generated imagery is that it’s an incredibly powerful tool for making better visual effects. But I believe in an absolute difference between animation and photography. However sophisticated your computer-generated imagery is, if it’s been created from no physical elements and you haven’t shot anything, it’s going to feel like animation,” the director told Collider in 2012.

Christopher Nolan with Cilian Murphy. Source: Universal Pictures/CNN

Cut to Oppenheimer. While Nolan keeps a certain approach towards CGI, his recently released film has bowed down to the sensitivities in the Middle East and India. Yep, I am talking about an intimate scene that features actress Florence Pugh sitting topless on a chair in the original and how it showcases her wearing a black dress in the censored version.

A still from Oppenheimer/Twitter

Turns out, the dress covering otherwise topless Pugh in the sequence is the result of computer-generated imagery. Here’s how netizens are reacting to this scene:

Meanwhile, many Twitter users connected it with how the Adipurush team failed to use CGI while putting out caricaturish depiction of the epic saga, Ramayana.

Indian censor board did a better VFX job than Adipurush team 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZgPilvik0I — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 26, 2023

Christopher Nolan: No CGI, IMAX cameras, shoot on film for best quality, specific aspect ratio, black and white.



Censor board: Let's put a fake dress over the lady! pic.twitter.com/nlnQWPmFD2 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 24, 2023

Indian Censor Board before releasing Oppenheimer in India pic.twitter.com/ssNqPcU71J — Shelly (@shellyofflimits) July 24, 2023

Adipurush vfx team watching indian censor board vfx work in #Oppenheimer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RFmnNKAhrt — Mitha Bhaashi 🙊 (@alpa_santhoshi) July 27, 2023

The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for #florencepugh black dress in #Oppenheimer



If half of this effort were given to #Adipurush it will not be bad as we seen pic.twitter.com/dWMmbEd2iU — Rollo (@dwaith7) July 23, 2023

Christopher Nolan : " I dislike VFX"

Censor Board of India : "Hold my beer"

Yes, that black dress isn't real /added only for Indian audience! #OppenheimerFilm #OPPENHEIMER pic.twitter.com/7eHRx1pVOe — Shambhu Nath Pradip (@2shambhunath) July 23, 2023

Indian censor board to florence pugh before and after #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/5LEOBdsjPC — Sushrith (@homelander2711) July 25, 2023

Christopher Nolan after he got to know the Indian censor board added a CGI shot in the Indian version #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/PkoKryizkv — Anand Vihari (@anandVihari0891) July 22, 2023

IDK if world has forgive Oppenheimer, but I wont forgive Indian censor board for CGIng black dress on Florence Pugh. — anusriesto (@peas_carrot_) July 25, 2023

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, instead of chopping out the scene, a ‘soft base version’ was made to secure the release of Oppenheimer in the Middle-East countries and India. As per the sources, the edits were made “per usual business practice”.

Oppenheimer released in India on July 21. Did you notice the fake dress in the scene?