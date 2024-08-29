Uorfi is known for her candor. Her ability to know and understand social media is something very refreshing. It requires acknowledgment, because it’s rare. The content creator wears her heart on the sleeve and that is what makes her different. Follow Kar Lo Yaar that follows Uorfi’s life is more of her personality packaged in a show.
The show also features her sisters, mother and the team that manages her. It shows what it takes to create and put out content. And let’s be honest, we cannot really get enough of Uorfi – she makes sure of that much. The internet clearly agrees:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Top picks for you
EntertainmentManya Ailawadiabout 5 hours ago | 4 min read
EntertainmentTisha Chadha3 days ago | 7 min read
EntertainmentManya Ailawadi3 months ago | 3 min read
inothernewsOsien Kuumar7 months ago | 43 min read