For Bollywood actors, their bodies are constantly changing with the characters they play in every movie. And apart from their intense fitness regimes, the food they take matters. Which is why they spend somewhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 4 lakh per month!

Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are a few of the actors who avail this personalised gourmet delivery service, Pod Supply. They offer two types of services, one where you receive 4-6 meals at your doorstep every day, according to your diet, preferences, allergies and body type. And in the second service, a chef is on-board with you no matter where you are travelling.

In the case of Ranveer Singh, the chefs travelled with him while he was shooting Befikre, '83, Padmaavat and now, when he's shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This service costs the actor somewhere between Rs 3-4 lakh per month. Whereas getting the food delivered ranges between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

That's truly a lot of money to spend on eating right! But I guess that's all a part of the job.