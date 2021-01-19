'You don't mess with the Peaky Blinders', especially when they are returning for their final season!

Yes, everyone's favourite British crime-drama has started production for its sixth season, which is also going to be the last season of the show.

Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role as Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, the show started in 2013 and has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

Known for its powerful performances (All hail Aunt Polly), a heavy dosage of gangster drama, and an undeniable swag, Peaky Blinders won the BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

Popular with critics and fans alike, the news of the show's end has definitely hit the fans hard.

Sorry to see @ThePeakyBlinder ending. It is one of my favorite TV dramas of all time. And certainly the best use of contemporary music for any tv series. IMHO. https://t.co/vrpKsvFCRI — Allen Scott (@allenscottsf) January 18, 2021

I can’t believe Peaky Blinders is ending after Season 6! I have loved this show! I wonder how it will end! — 🌟𝓒.𝓢.𝓖🌟 (@courtenaywrites) January 18, 2021

Still thinking about how peaky blinders is ending I mean cmon can I have no happiness — frankie🌬🍄🌙🔮🪴 (@FrankieTheFool) January 19, 2021

PEAKY BLINDERS IS ENDING AFTER THE 6TH SEASON. IM OFFICIALLY DEPRESSED AND HAVE NOTHING TO LOOK FORWARD TOO. pic.twitter.com/8GsrQtpJID — T (@Famousgilinskyy) January 18, 2021

Still in mourning that peaky blinders is ending, this is corona's damn fault — ethan™ (@deviltriggerAO) January 18, 2021

WHAT DO YOU MEAN PEAKY BLINDERS IS ENDING AFTER SEASON SIX </3 — Nayeli (@NayeliBee) January 18, 2021

Devastated that #PeakyBlinders is ending after season 6. One of my favourite TV shows. 😭 — Binnie (@JelieberForever) January 18, 2021

Gutted Peaky Blinders is ending 😭 One of my favourite shows, love me some Tommy Shelby 🥰 #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/us6Chf7ZJi — Michelle Dunn (@Michelle_D83) January 18, 2021

And now, 'by the order of the Peaky Blinders', I'm going to drown my sadness in whiskey!