Cultural differences often lead to some very interesting conversations. For instance, this epic discussion between @twopointhoe_ and her friend Aida about the Indian festival Pongal. Where the Twitter user tried to tell her friend that there is a holiday on Pongal, her friend responded by asking who the headliner is. Yep, we’re laughing too. Apparently, Aida thought Pongal’s a festival like Coachella.
And naturally, other desis had some really interesting responses to this hilarious mix-up. Some people had many emojis to spare for the conversation, while a few tried talking about the different meanings of the word ‘festival’ in different parts of the world.
A note for non-Indians: Festival equals religious holidays (on most occasions).