Cultural differences often lead to some very interesting conversations. For instance, this epic discussion between @twopointhoe_ and her friend Aida about the Indian festival Pongal. Where the Twitter user tried to tell her friend that there is a holiday on Pongal, her friend responded by asking who the headliner is. Yep, we’re laughing too. Apparently, Aida thought Pongal’s a festival like Coachella.

when I try to explain Indian festivals to my white friends 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1OdoPMuKVf — whiskeyblues (@twopointhoe_) January 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT And naturally, other desis had some really interesting responses to this hilarious mix-up. Some people had many emojis to spare for the conversation, while a few tried talking about the different meanings of the word ‘festival’ in different parts of the world.

CRYING — abby govindan (@abbygov) January 14, 2023

That's why we shouldn't even try😂, i remember trying to explain what Holi was and the reply i got was "so y'all get drunk to throw colors at each other that you cannot remove for the next few days?, Why is that a festival, what are y'all celebrating getting drunk?" — Vishesh Singh (@18vishesh1) January 13, 2023

Do lohri next 🤣 — Beer pong (@goel_cottonian) January 12, 2023

To be fair, festival is only ever used in that context here (food festival, music festival, art, comedy, wine tasting, beer crafting, harvest etc.)

Religious holidays are just that, religious holidays. — Moistly Harmless (@moistlyharmless) January 14, 2023

headliner is venpongal+chutney. opening act is sambhar vada — Akilesh Kannan ✗ (@aklsh22) January 13, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 — Expensive Sushi (@Sachbolpatta) January 13, 2023

Cracking me up

Really!?? pic.twitter.com/fN9mshvqpS — GOAT 🐐 (@akshat_siuuu) January 13, 2023

DJ Pongalsaadum and MC Kadle 👍🏽 https://t.co/gbIZGsuoiN — trent's depressed stekkie (@tee_lfc_) January 14, 2023

No I have no words. Connecting Pongal to Coachella?! I can't. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/j0ZqEevARF — Janani⁵⁺⁷👩‍🚀🌙 (@naan_jaan) January 14, 2023

Actually wheezing 🤣💀 https://t.co/GRHVW979A0 — Sushant K (@SKopp13) January 14, 2023

Back home they used to celebrate like Coachella (w/o the drugs ) 😂 https://t.co/lv1PEQ5b6a — KingNav (@kingnav_) January 14, 2023

it's because white people don't call festivals festivals https://t.co/Naqw3t0jni — ara 🦈 (@engravein) January 14, 2023

Funny, but this is more due to language difference than cultural.



Funny, but this is more due to language difference than cultural.

What we call festivals in India are usually called 'holidays' in the US. https://t.co/kvreeBs4dP — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) January 13, 2023

A note for non-Indians: Festival equals religious holidays (on most occasions).