When it comes to logic, some Indian TV soaps are truly out of touch w.r.t it. For instance, this particular (and absolutely hilarious) moment from the show Yeh Hai Chahatein that has recently surfaced and has everyone thinking 'what in the world did I just watch?'

In a video shared by a page on IG, namely Memecitis, a scene from Yeh Hai Chahatein has been turned into a clever meme. The video is about the lead character Rudraksh finding out that his love interest Preesha is not the biological mother of her child Saransh.

But what is bizarre is how the show justifies this revelation. According to the person who tells Rudraksh this, the difference in the chromosomes of the mother and child is what proves that they are not biologically related. Yes, you read that right.

The test report that is shown to the main lead shows how Preesha and her adopted son Saransh have different chromosomes. Where are the DNA reports?

You can watch the video here.

Here is what people had to say about this moment.

What have we come to? Where is the basic logic in these shows?