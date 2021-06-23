The conversations around movies often become monotonous with most people suggesting and watching the same stuff over and over again. Especially when it comes to projects involving superstars who have delivered multiple hits. To solve that problem, we look at some of these actors' movies, which do not come up in discussions despite being gems.

Though I wouldn't say no one remembers them, they're forgotten by most because they weren't sweeping hits and/or are not relevant to pop culture.

1. Shah Rukh Khan - King Uncle

To be fair, there is a separate fan base for King Uncle, but the comparison here is with other blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan. Also, with passing time, the movie is losing its popularity; which is a shame, given it is such a sweet one. Don't expect too much screen-time for Shah Rukh in the film, but you can expect him to be his early 90s adorable self.

2. Aamir Khan - Akele Hum Akele Tum

The movie is said to be loosely based on 1979 Meryl-Streep starrer Kramer vs. Kramer. Akele Hum Akele Tum is about whirlwind romance, ambitions, ego, and family. It's a nice Sunday watch when you feel like seeing Aamir in a simple setup.

3. Salman Khan - Khamoshi: The Musical

Khamoshi is not just one of Salman Khan's best movies, but also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's in my opinion. It's about a deaf and mute couple who gives birth to a daughter who doesn't inherit her parents' disabilities. The film gives a peek into her troubled life and how love solves her problems. I wouldn't call it a light watch, but it is very fulfilling. Plus, the songs are beautiful.

4. Madhuri Dixit - Pukar

Released in the same year as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Pukar never got its due. Not many people remember that this action thriller was awarded two National Film Awards, including the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The movie also won Filmfare nominations for Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. The plot of the movie changes frequently and is ably supported by AR Rahman's music.

5. Aishwarya Rai - Provoked

Provoked is the semi-biography of Kiranjit Ahluwalia and is based on the legal case R v Ahluwalia, which changed the meaning of the word 'provocation' in the British constitution. It is the story of a woman who lights her husband on fire, ultimately killing him, after years of being assaulted and raped by the man.

6. Karisma Kapoor: Fiza

Fiza is one of Karisma Kapoor's finest performances that won her the Filmfare award for Best Actress. That being said, it is 2021 now, and it would be healthy to view the movie against the context of conversation around the general portrayal of Muslims as terrorists/hateworthy characters.



To be fair, Fiza wasn't a flop. The box-office declared it a semi-hit, but the fact is people often forget to mention the movie when talking about Karisma's best acting stints.

7. Anil Kapoor: Woh Saat Din

It's an old movie from 1983, so some themes do seem a bit odd now, but overall, the movie was a package of emotions and laughter. It was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam of the 80s, with a similar plot. Anil Kapoor delivered many hits after this, but this was his debut as the lead and he smashed it.

8. Saif Ali Khan - Kaalakaandi

The reviews and the reception of Kaalakaandi did not match at all. While the critics liked the movie, barring some reservations against the treatment, very few people turned up for it in the theaters. This is unfortunate and warrants even more appreciation for Saif for trying out roles that are risky.

9. Akshay Kumar: Sangharsh

Though the movie has gained a cult status now, I am putting it on the list because it did below-average business at the time and isn't revisited as often as one would think.



You should watch it, not just for Akshay Kumar but also Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana, both of whom give one of the best performances of their careers in the movie.

Never a bad time to revisit these.